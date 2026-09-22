Jensen Ackles set to lead in MGM+ crime thriller adaptation

Jensen Ackles stars in the MGM+ crime thriller, based on John Sandford’s novel, as detective Lucas Davenport, who faces a deadly serial killer.

Jensen Ackles is set to headline the crime thriller ‘Rules of Prey,’ a new MGM+ drama based on John Sandford’s bestselling ‘Prey’ book series. Sandford is the pen name of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Camp, who created the Lucas Davenport series and has written several other crime novels. MGM+ has ordered eight episodes of the crime thriller, which comes from MGM Television and Take 5 Productions. Bruce Terris created the series and will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

The series follows Lucas Davenport, a former Minneapolis Police Department detective who was pushed out of law enforcement because of his unconventional approach. After being forced out of the Minneapolis Police Department, Davenport is drawn out of seclusion and back into law enforcement. With each new victim, Davenport becomes aware that the murderer is familiar with his techniques and is intentionally luring him into the case. The murders are designed to send a message specifically to Davenport.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 18: Jensen Ackles attends the "Countdown" Premiere and After-Party on June 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Frazer Harrison | Getty Images for Prime Video)

The murderer follows a twisted moral code and sees Davenport as an intellectual equal. Davenport must decipher the killer’s twisted moral code and personal vendetta. The role reunites Ackles with the thriller genre after he headlined and executive produced ‘Countdown.’

The actor remains closely connected to Amazon MGM Studios. He stars as Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ and will reprise the character in the upcoming prequel ‘Vought Rising.’ The series is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

Ackles also returns as Russell Shaw in Season 4 of CBS’ ‘Tracker.’ His best-known television role remains Dean Winchester in ‘Supernatural’, which he starred in for 15 seasons alongside Jared Padalecki. Daniel Sackheim will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer. His television credits include ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Jack Ryan,’ ‘True Detective,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘Better Call Saul.’

An image of Colter and Russell Shae from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

Terris previously co-created ‘Perpetual Grace, LTD.’ for MGM+ predecessor Epix. He recently won an Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Emmy for ‘DTF St. Louis.’ Filming begins this month in Toronto. ‘Rules of Prey’ will premiere on MGM+ across the U.S., UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Chile.

John Camp’s ‘Prey’ series has centered on Davenport across multiple novels, allowing the television adaptation to draw from an established crime universe. The character’s transition from detective to independent investigator also gives ‘Rules of Prey’ room to explore his methods and personal history beyond a single case.