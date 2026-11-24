‘Ted Lasso’ Season 5 gets exciting update after record-breaking comeback

Jason Sudeikis earlier hinted that the focus on the women's team could extend across three seasons

Apple TV has renewed ‘Ted Lasso’ for a fifth season, the streamer announced on Monday in a press release. Jason Sudeikis is set to reprise his role in the new season and will also serve as an executive producer. The announcement comes just under seven weeks after the 10-episode fourth season concluded on October 7. However, the streamer has not revealed when the series will return or which other cast members are expected to return to the show.

A still from ‘Ted Lasso’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

This renewal follows a highly successful start to Season 4, which accumulated 296.6 million minutes of viewing in just 2 days, August 4 to 5, as per Nielsen figures reported by Variety. The figures surpassed the launch viewership of all preceding seasons of ‘Ted Lasso,’ as well as ‘Severance’ and ‘Pluribus.’ ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Season 3 ended in May 2023 with the final episode, ‘So Long, Farewell,’ before the fourth began its run on August 5, 2026. Seasons 1 and 2 were both awarded Emmys for Best Comedy.

In Season 4, Ted returned to his former club AFC Richmond in England after three years to spearhead the development of their new Women’s Football team. The Lady Greyhounds roster included Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern, with Tanya Reynolds playing Assistant Coach Alice Chilton. The returning core cast included Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins). The end of the latest chapter brought a significant shake-up to the women's team, with Chilton promoted to Head Coach and Ted and Beard stepping down to Assistant Coaches. Speaking to TVLine about the gradual introduction of the new players, Hunt explained that the team had been developed throughout the season to leave room for future installments. He also compared the approach to the gradual expansion of the men's team before its members received larger story arcs in Seasons 2 and 3.

A still from ‘Ted Lasso’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

The finale also featured significant developments beyond the football field, with Roy taking up the position of manager at Chelsea. He and Keeley were also due to welcome their baby, and Rebecca became the dominant shareholder at Richmond. Discussing Roy's future, Hunt told the publication, “Yeah, if Brett is suddenly James Bond or something, then we can’t fight that. We can't fight that. And that’s the government. That’s the British government coming to kick our a—. So yeah, it gives us wiggle room for wherever we may be, should we have a Season 5 and should we have a Goldstein schedule to navigate.” Before Season 4 premiered, Jason Sudeikis hinted at a longer storyline centered on the women's team. He told THR in July that the current focus on the women's side could extend across three seasons, following a structure similar to the show's initial three-season arc centered on the men's team. All four seasons of the series can be streamed on Apple TV.