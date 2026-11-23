‘Yaga’ gets promising future update ahead of Season 1 finale

‘Yaga’ has just two episodes left and plenty to explain, but Crave already has an update on what comes next after the thriller’s record-breaking debut.

The police on ‘Yaga’ have a suspect in custody. Rapp isn’t so sure they’ve got the right person. Henry Park’s body turned up in Geena Sandeson’s chicken coop in Episode 6, ‘Mother Witch,’ leading to her arrest. Her shock at finding the body looked real to him.

Crave renewed ‘Yaga’ for Season 2 on November 23, four days before the first season’s finale. Carrie-Anne Moss, who also serves as an executive producer, is set to return. She’s the only cast member confirmed for the next season so far. There’s no word yet on whether Hudson Williams, Noah Reid, and Clark Backo will be back alongside her.

The renewal follows a debut that set a record for AMC+, according to Bell Media. The company says ‘Yaga’ became the US streamer’s biggest exclusive series launch ever after arriving October 23. It also topped Crave over its opening weekend in Canada. Bell Media also reported No. 1 rankings on Lionsgate Play in India, BINGE and Foxtel in Australia, and Neon in New Zealand.

Justin Stockman, Bell Media’s vice president of global content, welcomed the response in the November 23 announcement. “The incredible response to YAGA has blown us away,” he said. “Congratulations to Kat Sandler and our production partners at Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures. Together, we’ve created a bold and daring Canadian series that we believe strongly in, and we can’t wait to see where Season 2 takes us.”

Reid plays private investigator Rapp, who comes to a coastal town looking for Henry, the college student played by Williams. Backo plays local detective Carson. Moss’s Katherine, a university professor, comes under suspicion during the investigation. Sandler adapted ‘Yaga’ from her own play, drawing on the Slavic legend of Baba Yaga, and serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Crave hasn’t announced a release date, filming schedule, or story details for Season 2. The first season has eight half-hour episodes and streams on AMC+ in the US. Canadian viewers can watch on Crave. Its final two episodes, ‘There Must Always Be Three’ and ‘We Are All Yaga,’ arrive together on November 27.