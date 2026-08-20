Is ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ still happening? What we know as Netflix gets sued over musical

Netflix's much-awaited 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel was expected to release around 2029

'KPop Demon Hunters' became a worldwide sensation when it premiered on Netflix in 2025. The animated musical went on to become the streaming site's most-watched English-language movie of all time. In just nine months, it acquired over 500 million views, after which HUNTR/X went on to earn its first-ever Grammy Award. Its massive success kick-started development on a sequel and several spin-offs. While Netflix seems to have a franchise on its hands, it could all come crashing down because of a Christian metal band. BBC reports that an American band that has been in business since the early 2000s has sued Netflix due to 'KPop Demon Hunters.' This update could lead to disappointing news for fans, as several shows have been shut down in the past due to legal issues.

Animated Rumi, Mira and Zoey in a still from 'KPop Demon Hunters' (Image Source: Instagram | @kpopdemonhuntersnetflix)

The 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel was greenlit by Netflix several months after the release of the first part. Rumored to release around 2029, it was also announced that Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who directed the original movie, would return for the sequel. “I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” said Kang, as per Tudum. “There’s so much more to this world we have built, and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.” Though the movie is currently in the early stages of production, one question remains: Will there still be a sequel?

The trademark lawsuit has been brought by a band named 'Demon Hunter.' It was filed on their behalf by the band's company, Hyde Lane. The group has been releasing music for about 25 years, much before the concept of 'KPop Demon Hunters' came into being. The Christian band stated in their lawsuit that Netflix's movie, along with related ventures like touring and merchandising, has severely impacted their prospects. The band argues that there is a “complete overlap” between its offerings and Netflix’s because of the similar names. It further claims that the similarity has caused “substantial confusion” among consumers.

Animated Rumi, Mira and Zoey in a still from 'KPop Demon Hunters' (Image Source: Netflix)

The complainants included proof that revealed someone had allegedly bought tickets worth $500 for a 'Demon Hunter' concert in New York, assuming it would be a child-friendly K-pop performance. Another piece of evidence revealed how a television producer contacted the metal band for business opportunities, thinking they were associated with the Netflix movie. They also showcased several social media posts that tagged the Christian band while discussing the Netflix movie. "The brand that Hyde Lane has carefully built over the course of the past quarter century now faces an existential crisis, thereby necessitating the filing of this action and the granting of the requested relief from this Court," the legal complaint read.

Hyde Lane registered the name 'Demon Hunters' in 2022 for recorded music and merchandise. Netflix, on the other hand, has registered 'KPop Demon Hunters' for several merchandise-related purposes. The metal band has asked the court to stop Netflix from using 'KPop Demon Hunters' for recorded music, live shows, and merchandise. They have also demanded damages from Netflix for causing them distress. Although the lawsuit does not seek to prevent Netflix from using the name for movies, it could restrict the company’s ability to use it for recorded music. Considering it is a musical, this demand could potentially hurt the sequel's prospects. Netflix has yet to comment on the situation and confirm whether the project will move forward. 'KPop Demon Hunters' is currently streaming on Netflix.