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CBS sets a later time for ‘Tracker’ Season 4 premiere — here's what we know

‘Tracker’ Season 4 follows Colter Shaw on new missing-person cases as Russell keeps a secret about their father.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Justin Hartley seen as Colter Shaw in the CBS drama series 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @justinhartley)
Justin Hartley seen as Colter Shaw in the CBS drama series 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @justinhartley)

Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw is heading back to CBS for ‘Tracker’ Season 4, with more missing-person cases and unfinished family business. The survivalist drama returns after its third season ended in May. Jensen Ackles will also reprise his role as Colter’s brother, Russell Shaw. Before watching, viewers should check the premiere’s start time, which differs from the regular Sunday slot.

‘Tracker’ Season 4 premieres Sunday, October 4, with ‘Safe Harbor’ airing at 9.30 pm ET and 9 pm PT on CBS. Eastern viewers will therefore see the opener 30 minutes later than the show’s regular weekly time. Paramount+ lists the later Eastern start as part of CBS Premiere Week, with ‘Marshals’ airing immediately beforehand. Beginning October 11, Episode 2, ‘Switchback,’ moves the series into its usual Sunday slot at 9 pm ET/PT.

Viewers can watch the premiere live on CBS or through their local CBS station on Paramount+ Premium. New episodes become available on demand the following day with either Paramount+ Premium or Essential. That puts the premiere’s on-demand release on October 5 and the second episode’s on October 12. 

CBS has not confirmed Season 4’s total episode count, so a complete release calendar is still unavailable. The announced rollout is weekly rather than an all-at-once streaming release. For comparison, the first season contained 13 episodes. Season 2 expanded to 20 episodes, while Season 3 ran for 22.

The premiere begins with a missing-person investigation in California. Its official synopsis reads: “Colter’s search for a teenage boy’s missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles”. Behind the scenes, production has moved from Vancouver to Los Angeles for Season 4. The new base will provide locations for Colter’s cases, although the series continues to follow his travels across the country.

Alongside those investigations, the Shaw family’s history remains unresolved. Season 3’s finale connected Colter and Russell’s father, Ashton Shaw, to the government’s Chrono Stasis program. Russell then made a deal with McIntyre, played by Glenn Morshower, to keep damaging information from reaching Colter. He asked Reenie to cover for him before leaving on a secret assignment without saying goodbye to his brother.

A still of Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)
A still of Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles from 'Tracker' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

Ackles’ return will reunite the brothers, though his full episode commitment remains unsettled. As quoted in Decider’s September 27 guide, Hartley told TV Insider, “He’s in at least one [episode], and we’ll have him back when we can. I think probably in the new year, we’ll have him back for a few.” No complete list of Russell’s Season 4 appearances has been announced.

The returning cast also includes Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, Chris Lee as Randy and Cassady McClincy Zhang as Melanie “Mel” Day. Paramount+ says Mel’s connection to Colter will receive more attention this season. An official 30-second promo is already available for viewers seeking a preview of the new episodes. Seasons 1–3 remain on Paramount+ for subscribers to either plan who want to revisit the family storyline before Season 4 begins.

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