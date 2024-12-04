'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne’s dig at Garcelle Beauvais' marriage lays jealousy bare

'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne seemingly suggests Garcelle Beauvais should have made a better choice in her marriage

In the Tuesday, December 3 episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Erika Jayne's underlying jealousy toward her fellow castmates became more evident. During a limo ride to Oceanside for a girls' trip, courtesy of Kathy Hilton, the Bravo ladies played a game where they discussed their personal lives. When Garcelle Beauvais was asked if she had ever gone out with any celebrities, she confidently revealed that she had indeed dated none other than Eddie Murphy, Will Smith, and Sean Penn.

The revelation left everyone speechless. However, one 'RHOBH' cast member seemed less than impressed. In a private confessional, Erika remarked that if Garcelle had dated such high-profile actors, then why did she marry her husband? Interestingly, Garcelle isn’t married anymore, having divorced Mike Nilon in 2011 after discovering he had been cheating on her for five years. Erika’s comment, however, came across more as a taunt than a thoughtful remark, seemingly questioning why Garcelle chose not to marry an actor. She later made another remark, asking if Garcelle had ever dated Tom Cruise, which seemed like yet another snarky jab.

Who was 'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne married to?

While Erika Jayne made a comment suggesting that Garcelle should have made a better choice in her marriage, it seems her own marriage to Tom Girardi was a bigger issue. During their time together, Erika was often criticized for marrying him for his money. She explained their dynamics after their separation on Bravo's Hot Mic Podcast in mid-November 2024.

"The great thing about Tom when I was married to him was he did want me to succeed," Erika said that her estranged husband always supported her dreams. "Now, is he egotistical and narcissistic and [it] obviously went down in flames and the ending was terrible and heartbreaking? Yes. But at his core, did he want me to do well? Yes."

Is 'RHOBH' star Erika Jayne dating anyone?

The 'RHOBH' star revealed her relationship status during an exclusive chat with The Daily Dish on November 13. "I mean, am I dating? The answer is yes. Am I open to dating? Yes. Is there anyone in particular I'm dating? No, but I will say this, the women in my cast, we need — we're all single, because there's not a man to be found — we need to get out and socialize a little bit," she said.

During the Oceanside trip with her fellow 'RHOBH' cast members, it appeared Erika wasn’t exactly thrilled with the arrangements. She made several remarks about Kathy's preparations, subtly criticizing the hat and the extravagant setup. It was clear that Erika wasn’t fully invested in being there.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 9 ET on Bravo.