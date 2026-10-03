Where is Thomas Randolph now? Inside the life of ‘Widower’ subject after his wives died mysteriously

‘The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ started streaming on Netflix on September 30

Netflix's documentary 'The Widower: 'Til Death Do Us Part' has left viewers shocked by Thomas Randolph's decades-long shenanigans. The documentary follows Thomas, who marries six times, three of his wives die in mysterious circumstances. He has also been convicted of murdering a handyman/alleged hitman, Michael James Miller. For years, he maintained his innocence despite the deaths and the money he repeatedly took out from the life insurance policies on his partners. The documentary shows archived footage from police records and homicide investigations to piece together the terrifying story. The crew also sits down with two of his ex-wives and close ones of the victims to get their point of view. The documentary features conversations with the now-convicted felon, where he talks about the murders and also reveals how authorities finally put him behind bars. He currently serves a prison sentence of 60 years to life.

Thomas in a courtroom — (Image Source: Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

'Dateline' producer Dan Slepian, who has interviewed Thomas multiple times, shared that he was flamboyant about his deeds. "I've spent a career investigating cases and dealing with people locked in a prison cell who never did anything, mostly people of color, who are screaming from the top of their lungs into the wind and no one's listening to them," Slepian says in the documentary. "Randolph couldn't get the system to ignore him. He was pushing the buttons and playing that bureaucratic piano." Before his conviction, when he once sat down to talk about the allegations against him, he instead asked, "Am I beautiful?" In another interview, when asked the names of his wives, he asked in return, "Do you want the names of my fiancées too?"

A still of Becky and Thomas from 'The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ — (Image Source: Netflix)

Thomas' murder spree allegedly began with his second wife, Rebecca "Becky" Gault. Rosealie Allred, Gault's aunt, stated in archival footage that Thomas took out three life insurance policies in Becky's name. In 1986, Gault's dead body was found with a gun and a suicide note. She was shot in the head. Two years later, Thomas collected the returns. Right at that time, a man named Eric Tarantino claimed that he hired him to kill Becky, but they were eventually unable to do so. Thomas was charged with murder, but was later acquitted after his defence was able to prove that it was a suicide. He later sued the prosecutors and settled. Many still believe he had a hand in Becky's death. Gayna Allmo, his fourth wife, left him due to his suspicious activities. He had apparently hired a hitman to kill Gayna at the tail end of their relationship.

A still of Thomas and Sharon from ‘The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ — (Image Source: Netflix)

Frances Randolph, his fifth wife, died in mysterious circumstances after receiving treatment for her preexisting heart condition in 2004. Thomas blamed the hospital for her death, and later settled with them. He also collected her life insurance. He made her record a video before she died in which she detailed Thomas' love for her and how she would like to be cremated. Frances' daughter, Rachel Gaskins, claims that Thomas was behind her mother's death. Thomas' sixth wife, Sharon Causse, died in 2008 while out on a Mother's Day date. According to authorities, she was shot. Thomas claims that he found his wife's dead body in the hallway and saw a black ski mask around her. He then picked up a gun and shot the man, who was identified as Michael James Miller.

After the investigation, prosecutors claimed that Thomas hired Michael to murder Sharon, and after the task was done, he turned on the hitman. They claimed Thomas's statements did not match the account given by neighbors, and also found evidence suggesting he had been planning Sharon's murder. In 2017, a jury convicted Thomas. The Nevada Supreme Court overturned the judgment due to a mistrial. A retrial occurred in 2023, where he was found guilty of two counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. Currently, he is serving his sentence in Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada for the murders of Sharon Causse and Michael James Miller. His request for a retrial was denied in 2026. To this date, Thomas maintains his innocence. The documentary is currently streaming on Netflix.