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‘Marshals’ Season 2 will feature another ‘Yellowstone’ reunion

Season 2 of ‘Marshals’ will premiere on Sunday, October 4, 8:30/7:30c on CBS
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) from 'Marshals' Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS)
A still of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) from 'Marshals' Season 2 trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS)

Season 2 of 'Marshals' is set to bring back another 'Yellowstone' alum. The team has already confirmed that fan-favorite flagship character Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) will appear in the upcoming season. Now Jordan Warrack joins the party, according to TV Insider. Warrack was Luke Grimes' stuntman on the Paramount+ series. He couldn't join the CBS spinoff as Grimes' double in the first season because he was busy coordinating stunts for 'Dutton Ranch.' But this time around he will be there. Warrack is Taylor Sheridan's longtime collaborator. Alongside these three shows, his resume includes 'The Madison,' 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves,' and 'Yellowstone' spinoffs '1883' and '1923.' Also, he has contributed his services to Kevin Costner's 'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2,' 'Ransom Canyon,' 'NCIS: Hawai'i,' 'Blindspotting,' 'Walker Independence,' 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Loot,' 'Station 19,' 'Outer Range,' and more.

Luke with his stunt double
Luke with his stunt double — (Image Source: Instagram | @yellowstone)

Grimes confirmed Warrack's involvement in an interview. The actor cited him as the reason the team can do more intense sequences than they did in Season 1. "[Warrack] grew up rodeoing, and his dad was a wrangler and a stuntman, so he's grown up in it all his life, and he's incredible," Grimes shared. "We're actually able to do a lot more stuff with the stunts this year than we were able to in Season 1." The actor hinted that this season Kayce Dutton (Grimes) will do a lot with people and bulls, something they couldn't show without Warrack's participation. "There's no possible way I could do all of the things required of Kayce in these scripts," Grimes said. "If you don't start roping when you're really young, you're never gonna be great at it. And Kayce's roping people and bulls and all sorts of stuff, so it would be completely impossible for me to do all my own stunts."

An image of Kayce Dutton from 'Marshals' Episode 10 (Image Source: CBS | Marshals)
A still of Kayce Dutton from 'Marshals' Episode 10 (Image Source: CBS | Marshals)

Warrack joined 'Yellowstone' in 2019 during its sophomore season. From an assistant stunt coordinator, he worked his way up to stunt coordinator by the final season. This is not the first time Grimes has spoken about his contributions. Back when 'Yellowstone' was ongoing, he talked about Warrack on the show's podcast. During Season 4, Kayce was seen riding up to the truck and pulling the driver out. "Obviously, when I rode up and roped that guy out of the truck, he (Warrack) did the roping there. Because who can do that, right? But he actually did it. It was like a backwards style that he had to do; there's no way I could have done that," the actor revealed. Viewers can expect similar exciting sequences in the upcoming season of 'Marshals,' set to premiere on Sunday, October 4, 8:30/7:30c on CBS.

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