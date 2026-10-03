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‘Mobland’ star teases unexpected plot twist in Season 2: ‘He turns on Tattersall…’

Frankie’s loyalties face a test in 'MobLand' Season 2 as shifting alliances leave the Harrigans with more uncertainty.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 34 MINUTES AGO
A still of Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)
A still of Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy in 'MobLand' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

Johnny Flynn has teased another change in the alliances driving 'MobLand' Season 2, with Frankie Cooper’s arrangement with Colin Tattersall set to unravel. The update follows Episode 3, 'Bonzo Goes to Bitburg,' which brings Frankie face to face with Harry and the Harrigans. His confrontation comes after attacks on several family members and Bella’s kidnapping. Speaking to Collider, Flynn discussed what comes next, while Lara Pulver addressed Bella’s relationships with Kevin and Eddie.

Frankie’s dealings with Tattersall, played by Toby Jones, will eventually lead him closer to Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer). Flynn confirmed that the pair will begin working together. “That's the brilliance of the writing. You will see Frankie’s understanding of his relationship with Kat and how, given the chance, if he needed to, he would get rid of Tattersall and go straight to Kat. So, he and Kat start working together closely, as well.”

Frankie Cooper’s alliance with Colin Tattersall is set to unravel in 'MobLand' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)
Frankie Cooper’s alliance with Colin Tattersall is set to unravel in 'MobLand' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

Flynn also placed the break with Tattersall around the season’s midpoint. “At some point, somewhere in the middle of the series, he turns on Tattersall, and you realize for a second that there's no loyalty there, that there's nothing that would stop him. It's only the fun of it that he's there for. He's like a cat with a mouse, and it's terrifying.” The actor added that Tattersall is also drawn to the danger of their arrangement, meaning both initially benefit from it.

Episode 3 already shows what Frankie is prepared to do. Bella reunites with Kevin, played by Paddy Considine, but Frankie leaves a bomb behind as he departs on his scooter. Asked whether Frankie has a line he would not cross, Flynn answered, “Frankly, no,” and credited writer Jez Butterworth with continuing to raise the stakes. “He does some shocking things, I suppose, to match the level of unhinged of Maeve and Conrad, and how far Harry’s willing to go, as well, to protect his legacy. So, he's built as a match for them, but with a different sort of flavor and a different energy, really.”

Bella Harrigan faces shifting family loyalties in 'MobLand' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)
Bella Harrigan faces shifting family loyalties in 'MobLand' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @mobland_pplus)

For Bella and Kevin, their reunion follows the rift caused by revelations about Bella and Conrad in Season 1. Pulver stopped short of promising that the embrace would lead to a lasting reconciliation. “So, look, would Kevin protect Bella? Would Bella look out for Kevin? Possibly. Would they always put themselves first? Yes, probably.” She said their allegiances remain difficult to pin down, adding, “it will change in virtually every scene, and that's the politics, the dynamic, the chaos of being a Harrigan, I think."

Pulver gave a firmer answer about Bella’s bond with Eddie, despite their Season 1 encounter in which he nearly killed her while hugging her. “I feel like her loyalty to Eddie is unwavering,” she said. She described Eddie as someone raised in privilege whose family had not equipped him to behave as an adult. Their relationship will have moments of reconnection, but Pulver also stressed his independence, “Like I say, you definitely get moments of Eddie and Bella coming back together, and there is love there, but he's also his own man.”

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