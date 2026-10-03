‘The Watcher’ Season 2 officially moves forward with original cast

‘The Watcher’, starring Naomi Watts, came out with its first season in October 2022 on Netflix

'The Watcher', which premiered on Netflix in October 2022, was an instant favorite. The horror series spent five weeks on the Global Top 10 English TV list and also entered the Top 10 lists in over 90 countries. The renewal swiftly arrived in November that year. For the last four years, fans have been waiting with bated breath for an update on the Ryan Murphy saga. The streamer has now finally announced that the sophomore installment is in production. Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale, and Isabel Gravitt, who starred in Season 1, will return for Season 2.

A still of Nora and Dean from 'The Watcher' (Image Source: @netflix)

Season 1 left the fans on an ambiguous note. Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) move from Westfield to New York City due to the mysterious letters. The duo wants a fresh start, but Dean could not give up on his pursuit of the truth. To find out who was behind the letters, he returned to his old house and met with its new owners under a false identity. After seeing the new owners receive the same letters, he drove away. But to everyone's surprise, Nora is right behind him in the driveway. While Dean keeps an eye on the new owners, Nora is watching him. This is where the season ends, giving viewers a fractured relationship but no answer to the central mystery.

A still of Dean from 'The Watcher' (Image Source: Netflix)

Season 2 will also follow the Brannocks. No further plot details are available about how the story will continue. Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Nissa Diederich, Karl Frankenfield, Scott Robertson, Todd Kubrak, Tanase Popa, Eric Newman, Naomi Watts, Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman, and Bryan Unkeless will serve as this season's executive producers. Dorsey will also direct the series. Murphy's involvement was a welcome surprise, as he shared previously that he was unsure whether he wanted to continue. "I have a great partner in all my work there in Ian Brennan. Ian and I love doing 'Monsters', and that will continue. We'll continue doing it as long as they want it and I know that they do want it, and we're signed up to do more seasons of it. I don't know about 'The Watcher'. I think Ian might be doing that. I sort of feel like my plate is so full with 'Monsters,' and my six Disney shows that I'm like, 'I'm good,'" the Glee creator stated to Deadline.

A still of Dean and Nora from 'The Watcher' — (Image Source: Netflix)

According to Variety, the production would take place in New York. The show was initially conceived as a limited anthology series based on a real-life mystery discussed in The Cut. In its very first week, the series garnered an impressive 125 million hours viewed. The first season is currently streaming on Netflix.