‘Fast & Furious’ is finally coming to TV with Vin Diesel on board

The franchise's only TV outing so far has been the animated Netflix series ‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers,’ which debuted in 2019

Peacock has given the green light to the first live-action ‘Fast & Furious’ TV series, Deadline reports. The show, from Universal Television, is set to premiere on the streamer in 2028, with Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto in the films) on board as an executive producer. The news comes as NBCUniversal celebrates the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Vin Diesel speaks onstage during the 25th Annual Texas Film Awards at Distribution Hall on March 6, 2025, in Austin, Texas (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gary Miller)

The franchise began with ‘The Fast and the Furious’ in 2001, starring Diesel alongside Paul Walker (Brian O’Conner), Jordana Brewster (Mia), and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty). What started as a story about street racing in Los Angeles eventually expanded into heists and globe-spanning missions, with the franchise earning more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office. Surprisingly, the only TV outing so far is the animated Netflix series ‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers,’ which debuted in 2019. Furthermore, the timing also aligns with the film franchise, as its 11th and final film, ‘Fast Forever,’ is set to hit theaters on March 17, 2028.

The series was first revealed on May 11 at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Variety reports. Diesel took the stage with Jimmy Fallon (host of ‘The Tonight Show’) and said Peacock was launching four shows in the franchise universe. However, an insider confirmed to the outlet that only one was actually in development, while the others were in various stages of development at Universal Television. Diesel said at the event that fans had wanted more from the franchise for the past decade, including an expansion of its legacy characters and stories. He added that the wait ended when Donna Langley began overseeing NBCUniversal’s television operation. He felt the characters and their international appeal would be protected in her hands. Plot details were kept under wraps, but he promised the show would honor the legacy of the movies.

Actor Vin Diesel attends ‘The Fate Of The Furious’ New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman serve as co-showrunners and executive producers and are writing the pilot. They previously worked on ‘Shades of Blue,’ while Daniels has also worked on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘The Rockford Files,’ and Coleman has worked on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ Sam Vincent of One Race, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Morgan are executive producers, along with Diesel. It must be noted that Moritz’s Original Film also produces the movie franchise, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, produces the series. Meanwhile, the upcoming series does not have a title yet, and Peacock has not revealed whether any film characters will appear when the series premieres in 2028.