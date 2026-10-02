‘Landman’ Season 3 promotes four stars to series regulars as production finally begins

Four ‘Landman’ supporting stars join the main cast as Tommy Norris builds his own family-run oil company

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 3 has begun filming in Fort Worth, Texas, and Paramount+ has promoted four of its recurring actors to series regulars. Colm Feore (Nathan), Mustafa Speaks (Boss), Bobbi Salvor Menuez (Paigyn), and Francesca Xuereb (Cheyenne) have now joined the main cast and are no longer listed as guests. Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Sam Elliott are also returning.

[L-R] Colm Feore, Bobbi Salvor Menuez, Mustafa Speaks, and Francesca Xuereb (Image Source: Getty Images | [L-R] Photo by Rodin Eckenroth, Photo by Stephanie Augello, Photo by Amanda Edwards, and Photo by Michael Tullberg)

The promotions came after the Season 2 finale, in which Cami Miller (Moore) fired Tommy Norris (Thornton), M-Tex Oil’s crisis manager. He then set up his own family-run company, which practically started from scratch with a small crew. Nathan (Feore), the former M-Tex lawyer, became its treasurer. In addition, Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) took the post of chief operating officer, and Dale (James Jordan) became the head of exploration, with Boss (Speaks) at the helm of the roughneck crew chief.

Cheyenne is Rick’s Cabaret dancer, whom Tommy hired as a physical therapist for his father, T.L., and she has been working with him for the last two episodes of ‘Landman’ Season 2. Her real name is Penny. Xuereb was born in 1998, appeared in that season, and acted in three episodes. Meanwhile, Paigyn is a ferret-owning sports medicine student who first met Ainsley Norris (Michelle Randolph) as a cheer camp roommate, and the two made peace in the finale after Ainsley stood up for Paigyn.

A still from ‘Landman’ Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video)

Michael Kelly is the only new cast member whose name has been announced so far, and he has joined as a series regular. He will play William Crockett, the boss of the largest oil management firm in the world, Paramount+ declared in September. Interestingly, Kelly and Feore already share a past. Kelly played Doug Stamper, Frank Underwood’s loyal chief of staff, in all six seasons of Netflix’s ‘House of Cards,’ which ran from 2013 to 2018, and Feore appeared in the political drama as General Ted Brockhart. Kelly was also part of Sheridan's ‘Lioness’ on Paramount+.

A still from ‘Landman’ Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video)

‘Landman’ is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and filmed primarily in Fort Worth with additional photography around North Texas. Sheridan created the series with Christian Wallace, also listed as showrunner, and it is based on the 11-part Boomtown podcast about fortune seekers in the West Texas oil business. Texas Monthly’s J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt are among the executive producers, as are Thornton, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Dan Friedkin, and Jason Hoch. The Season 3 premiere date has not been announced yet, but fans can enjoy Seasons 1 and 2 exclusively on Paramount+ until then.