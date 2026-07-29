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'The Rookie' star reveals Season 8 finale had a completely different ending: 'If we would...'

'The Rookie' star revealed that the team had shot two Season 8 finales due to a special reason, before they were renewed for Season 9.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Tim and Lucy from 'The Rookie' (Cover Image Source: ABC)
A still of Tim and Lucy from 'The Rookie' (Cover Image Source: ABC)

'The Rookie' may be one of ABC's most popular dramas right now, but that doesn't mean it is safe from the proverbial axe, as strong viewership no longer guarantees a renewal. Now, there are many factors that the networks consider before taking the call. Sometimes, a team eager to produce more episodes also finds itself helpless in the face of other business and programming considerations. Two years ago, many viewers were surprised when CBS canceled its extremely popular 'Blue Bloods.' Network television shows often do not know whether they will return for another season when production wraps. This has led to shows like 'My Name Is Earl' ending on cliffhangers, leaving their fans in distress for years.

An image of Tim Bradford and Wade Grey from 'The Rookie' (Image Source: ABC | The Rookie)
Still of Tim Bradford and Wade Grey from 'The Rookie' (Image Source: ABC | The Rookie)

Eric Winter, a long-time regular on the series, revealed at San Diego Comic Con that the team shot two endings. “We didn’t know when we wrapped last season if we would ever come back,” he told PEOPLE at the event. According to a social media post by Melissa O'Neil, who plays Lucy Chen in the series, filming wrapped on February 4, 2026. At the time filming wrapped, ABC had not yet announced whether the series would return. To avoid such a scenario for 'The Rookie' fans, the team planned for both outcomes. The show shot an "alternate ending," according to Winter. The show ultimately did not need the alternate ending, as it was renewed on April 13, 2026.

Still of Tim and Lucy in 'The Rookie' (Image Source: ABC)
Still of Tim and Lucy in 'The Rookie' (Image Source: ABC)

The actor who plays Sgt. Tim Bradford calls the alternate ending "different" than what was eventually aired as the Season 8 finale titled 'The Bandit.' Ultimately, the finale featured the team dealing with Heath Everett's scheme and Tim proposing to Lucy. The finale ended with the fan-favorite couple being kidnapped immediately after getting engaged. The cliffhanger would have left several storylines unresolved had the series not been renewed. Winter did not spill any details about the alternate ending, as he did not want to give out any "spoilers." She also said that the cast was "thrilled" to learn about the renewal. “Anytime we find out we have another season with this great group of people, it’s an exciting time,” he said. “I’m very happy that we get to come back [for Season 9],” the actor added. 

Still of Tim and Lucy in 'The Rookie' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Mike Taing)
Still of Tim and Lucy in 'The Rookie' (Image Source: ABC | Mike Taing)

O’Neil cited fans as the reason behind the show coming back. “We’re so grateful for the fans of the show. They’ve helped get us to where we are. The reason they keep watching—and new people keep joining all the time—is why we’ve made it to Season 9,” she shared. “Hopefully, we’ll get to tell the story for even longer,” she says. “We have a lot of love for the fans, and we’re so grateful for their enthusiasm.” 'The Rookie' is set to return sometime in January 2027 on ABC.

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