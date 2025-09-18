Disney greenlights ‘Camp Rock 3’ with the Jonas Brothers, but Demi Lovato's new role is the real surprise

The Jonas Brothers are set to reprise their roles as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray, returning to the beloved musical camp.

Get ready to be hit with a wave of nostalgia as Disney surprises millennials with an annoucement that no one was expecting. In a delightful turn of events, the production company has announced the return of the fan-favorite musical flick, 'Camp Rock,' with its third installment. To add the magic of nostalgia, the Jonas Brothers will headline the movie. Not only that, but Demi Lovato is also set to partake in the special endeavor, but in an unexpected role.

A still of Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas from 'Camp Rock' (Image Source: Disney | Camp Rock )

'Camp Rock' 3 has officially been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel, with Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas returning to reprise their roles. Lovato is also back as an executive producer alongside the Jonas Brothers. Filming began this week in Vancouver, with new cast members including Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts, and Ava Jean joining the franchise, as per Deadline.

Joe, Nick, and Jonas return in 'Camp Rock' 3 as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray, guest-starring as Connect 3, with Maria Canals-Barrera also reprising her role as Connie. The plot follows Connect 3's return to Camp Rock after losing their opening act for a reunion tour, where new campers compete for the chance to perform, sparking rivalries, alliances, and romance. New characters include Sage (Liamani Segura), Desi (Hudson Stone), Rosie (Lumi Pollack), Cliff (Casey Trotter), Callie (Brooklynn Pitts), Madison (Ava Jean), and Fletch (Malachi Barton).

Nick also announced the news with an Instagram post. "It's time to head back to camp," Nick said alongside his brothers in a video shared by Disney+ about the news. The video also included clips from the set. At the end of the video, the text on screen says the film is "now in production," as per ABC News. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, also talked about the upcoming flick, saying, "Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day." He further added, “Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."