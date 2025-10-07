Michael Bublé reveals his marriage could be in trouble if this doesn't happen on 'The Voice': 'My wife…'

The power of music goes beyond language, and that's exactly what fans witnessed during the blind auditions on 'The Voice' Season 28. In the latest episode of the NBC singing competition, a contestant named Teo Ramdel won the hearts of all four coaches with his spectacular rendition of Luis Miguel's 'Historia De Un Amor.' Ramdel, who was raised in Tijuana, Mexico, by a single mother alongside his three sisters, found peace in music by singing in church and at school, which helped him escape the dangers of the city. In July 2023, Ramdel moved to Los Angeles to pursue his musical dreams. However, things took a turn in March 2024, when Ramdel's mother contracted a rare illness that left her unable to walk.

Ramdel made his performance a vessel for his emotions from his entire journey. Ultimately, Ramdel secured four chair turns from the coaches, a great gift to kickstart his 34th birthday. When Reba McEntire was asked to share her thoughts on Ramdel's audition, the 'Queen of Country' told the budding musician, "I loved it. I was very moved." McEntire also confessed that she "didn't understand a word" of the lyrics, but said she will soon find out. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg offered the artist a "feliz cumpleaños." Niall Horan only knew two Spanish words: "un poquito." "But you don't need to understand a language when you hear a voice like that," Horan said.

On the other hand, Michael Bublé conversed with Ramdel in Spanish before switching to English. Then, Bublé went on to say, "I got four kids. They’re Latin kids. And in my house, my wife says, 'I'm not going to speak English.' Every day in my house, we listen to Luis Miguel over and over. If you don’t join my team, my wife may leave me." Eventually, Ramdel chose Bublé as his coach for 'The Voice' Season 28.

For the unversed, Bublé hails from Canada, but his wife, Luisana Lopilato, is from Argentina, and she didn't know English when the two first met. During a 2012 interview with Ireland’s RTÉ One, Bublé revealed that he first saw his wife Lopilato while leaving an after-show party in Buenos Aires. “I was actually really bummed … My grandfather was with me and I said, ‘You know, grandpa, that’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and I’m never going to see her again,'" Bublé recalled.

The 'Feeling Good' hitmaker added, “A few hours later, it just happened that she’d been invited to the same party that I was at. She couldn’t speak English; I couldn’t speak Spanish. She walked in with this boy that honestly was incredibly good-looking, and I felt like a turd.” Then, Bublé struck up a conversation with the good-looking man and learned that he and Lopilato were just friends. Soon after, Bublé and Lopilto hit it off. At the beginning of their relationship, the pair relied on technology and bilingual friends to communicate. Eventually, they learned each other's language and now they can communicate in both English and Spanish.