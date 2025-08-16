Niall Horan shares his biggest regret about 'The Voice' ahead of Season 28 return: 'I’m not sure if...'

"I took a year out to go on tour, and I’m not sure how I feel about coming back," Niall Horan said.

Niall Horan is revealing his one big regret about 'The Voice' as he prepares for his Season 28 return. Recently, the former One Direction member candidly spoke about returning to the ABC singing competition as a coach in a video shared on the official Instagram page of 'The Voice.' In the video posted on August 11, Horan can be seen chit-chatting with his fellow coach, Michael Bublé. According to US Weekly, Bublé addressed Horan's return in the clip and said, “My friend Niall Horan is coming back to coach season 28 of The Voice. He’s been gone for a few years. He’s gonna tell you how he feels about it because he’s a little nervous. And you better be nice."

As Bublé shared his thoughts on Horan's comeback to 'The Voice', the Irish singer-songwriter stood in the background and fixed his hair while looking in the mirror. Soon after, Horan chimed in, "Yeah, you know, I’m coming back as a coach. I took a year out to go on tour, and I’m not sure how I feel about coming back. … It’s a nerve-wracking experience to come back, and I’m not sure if anyone’s going to want to be on my team."

Later in the video, the 'This Town' hitmaker also voiced his fears over being able to convince the artists to join his team, and he further elaborated, “Are my pitching skills going to be up to standard? Yeah, in a way, I kind of wish I didn’t take a year out because I would have just been on a roll, but it is nerve-wracking, you know? It’s not easy.” The caption of the video read, "Y’all BETTER be nice in the comments. 👊 #TheVoice."

Soon after, the fans bombarded the comments section of the post with uplifting messages. One social media user penned, "We love you, Niall. We all say in unison." Followed by a second user who wrote, "I love him, idk who couldn’t. I’ve watched this too many times, and all the times are not disappointing." Another netizen went on to say, "Niall, can you do one more take? I was distracted by your face and your hair, and I like the way you talk. I like the things you wear…" A fan commented, "Niall, ur doing amazing, sweetie.” Another user remarked, "Nice and charming 😍😂 Come on Niall, twice The Voice champion coach 🏆🏆 you’ve seen it all and done it all 🔥 So happy to see you back 😍."

Horan has previously served as a coach in Seasons 23 and 24 of 'The Voice', and he won the show both times with artists Gina Miles and Huntley, respectively. In 2024, Horan took a break from 'The Voice' to go on tour to promote his third studio album, 'The Show.' Now, Horan is ready to join the coaching line-up of 'The Voice' Season 28 alongside Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Bublé. For those wondering, 'The Voice' Season 28 is set to premiere on September 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET only on NBC.