New Yorker wows coaches as Reba McEntire flips her chair at the last second on ‘The Voice’

After a performance that had every coach swaying but still holding back, one unexpected last-second chair turn from Reba McEntire changed everything for the New York pop artist

‘The Voice’ Season 28 is off to a passionate and emotional start, with a fresh wave of dreamers stepping onto the stage to chase their musical aspirations. Among the standout contestants during the October 6 episode was Shan Scott. She’s an alt-pop artist, as per her Instagram bio. Her performance had both the audience and coaches completely captivated, even before a single chair turned. Scott took the stage with a moving rendition of ‘Wish I Knew You’ by The Revivalists. From the very first line, her voice filled the studio with a rich, soulful energy that instantly got the crowd vibing.

The coaches, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg, were seen bobbing their heads and exchanging impressed glances, clearly enjoying what they were hearing. But as the song neared its end, none of them had yet pressed their red button. Just when it seemed like Scott’s audition would end without a single chair turn, McEntire shocked everyone by slamming her button in the final seconds. The audience erupted in cheers as her chair spun around, and Scott, visibly overwhelmed, began laughing in disbelief and relief. “You’re so sneaky,” joked Bublé, teasing McEntire for waiting until the very last moment to turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shan Scott (@shansdeliveryservice)

She smiled and replied with her signature charm, “I love your voice,” before pausing to ask, “Pardon my bad manners, what’s your name and where are you from?” Scott proudly introduced herself as a 28-year-old artist from New York. McEntire then went on to shower her with praise, describing her voice as “rich, like a fur coat,” and commending her song choice. She even admitted she wasn’t familiar with it before hearing Scott perform. Bublé revealed that sometimes, when the coaches truly admire a singer, they hold off until the very last moment before pressing the red button.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

He praised Scott’s voice, calling it “gorgeous,” and turned to McEntire with a playful comment, saying that if she had turned her chair earlier, he would have done the same. Horan also admitted that he had been moments away from pressing his button, echoing Bublé’s thoughts. He said he “would have went with it” if McEntire had made her move sooner. Horan went on to apologize to Scott for not turning his chair, expressing that although he regretted not pressing the button in time, he was still glad that she’s on the show. Snoop then shared his thoughts, showing his appreciation for Scott’s talent and her new mentor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shan Scott (@shansdeliveryservice)

He said he was “glad” she made it onto ‘The Voice’ and expressed how happy he was that she landed with McEntire as her coach. Snoop affectionately referred to McEntire as “queen Reba” and described her as “phenomenal,” making it clear that he believed Scott would thrive under her guidance. Moments after the episode aired, Scott’s audition clip was posted on The Voice’s official Instagram page, and fans flooded the comments with excitement and admiration. One viewer wrote, “SHAN YOU SOUND AMAZING,” while another gushed, “Shan, my heart is BURSTING!” Others praised Reba’s timing, with one fan commenting, “Smart move to turn with seconds left, Reba!”