‘The Voice’ contestant nails En Vogue song, gets a four-chair turn, then surprises everyone

'The Voice' Season 28 contestant Trinity had all four coaches battling to have her on their team

'The Voice' Season 28 contestant Trinity stunned the coaches by singing a four-person song alone. During a recent episode of the NBC singing competition, which aired on October 7, Trinity performed a powerful rendition of En Vogue's 1996 hit 'Don't Let Go (Love)', and her smooth vocals struck a chord with all four coaches, resulting in a four-chair turn. When coach Reba McEntire was asked to comment on Trinity's blind audition, the Queen of Country couldn't stop gushing over the talented singer. "Oh my gosh, that was great, your singing, your runs, your range. I think you’re marvelous, and I’d love for you to be on my team," she said.

Soon, Michael Bublé entered the chat and reflected on how McEntire was in complete awe of the young singer. "It was so cool listening to you back there. And watching Reba listen to you. Because she was looking at us and saying, 'What’s wrong with you people? Why aren’t you turning your chairs, idiots?' You were in love there," Bublé said. Complementing Trinity, Bublé added, "I could give you a phonebook and you could sing that."

On the other hand, Snoop Dogg had a unique, technical note of praise for Trinity. In the episode, the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker told Trinity, "That song was an En Vogue song, and it was sung with four women. The way you held that song down by yourself without all of those backgrounds and ad libs, that’s strength, that’s power." At last, Niall Horan said, "What you did there, as he said it was a four-person song and the way you fitted it into it, when we go live to the nation and the BVs are up there with you and you're doing your runs and the stuff in between and picking your little ad libs and stuff like that, that's gonna be different level stuff.

Horan added, "When I turned around, I was that excited. I actually headbutted the button. You'll see it when you watch it back. I went boosh. I just I couldn't wait to see you because I was convinced you were marching around that stage. But no, you stood there like the Statue of Liberty. You're the superstar on this show. Please pick me." Shortly afterward, Trinity made her final decision, and all the coaches were surprised when she picked Bublé as her coach. “I was dumbfounded that she chose me. I did not think I was going to hear my name. I was speechless. Trinity is not only one of the best singers on the show, but honestly, I don't know that I’ve seen anyone like her in the three seasons I’ve been here. She's already a star,” Bublé confessed.