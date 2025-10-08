‘The Voice’ Season 28 announces epic roster of celebrity battle advisors — and we are here for it

Some incredible stars have agreed to join Season 28 of 'The Voice' as battle advisors to help out the 48 artists who made it through the blind auditions

The blind auditions for 'The Voice' Season 28 are over now, which means the NBC singing competition will be kicking off the battle rounds next week. In case you’re wondering, during the battle rounds, two artists from the same team compete against each other by performing the same song in a duet. Mostly, the coaches pick up the song as well as the pairings for the competitive duets, but things will be different this year as the duos will select their own songs and will have the power to pair up with an artist of their choice. Throughout the process, the coaches will provide their guidance and feedback to the artists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

In the battle rounds, every team will also get a battle advisor, a big star from the music industry who will share their experiences and expertise with the budding musicians. Over the last couple of years, numerous popular celebrities have served as battle advisors on 'The Voice.' In Season 27, coach Michael Bublé got a boost from the 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo, Kate Hudson assisted her longtime friend, coach Adam Levine, coach John Legend enlisted Coco Jones, and first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini's battle advisor was Little Big Town.

And now, some incredible stars have agreed to join Season 28 of 'The Voice' as battle advisors to help out the 48 artists who made it through the blind auditions. 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker Lizzo will sit in alongside coach Snoop Dogg during battle-round rehearsals. On the other hand, it will be a sweet reunion for Bublé, as he will be joined by Ballerini, who previously served as a coach on 'The Voice' Season 27.

Speaking of Reba McEntire, the Queen of Country is calling in a big assist from one of the Jonas brothers, and it's none other than Nick. In the past, Jonas has appeared as a coach on Seasons 18 and 20 of 'The Voice.' In 2015, Jonas also came on the show as a battle advisor for Team Christina Aguilera. Meanwhile, Niall Horan has tapped his close friend Lewis Capaldi as his battle advisor for 'The Voice' Season 28. In 2022, these two besties even starred in a road trip documentary. We can't wait to see what they have in store for their fans. 'The Voice' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC. Fans can also watch the episodes on Peacock the next day.