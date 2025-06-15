Kelsea Ballerini exits ‘The Voice’ — and the real reason points to a bigger problem with the show

"I need a break! And I’ve never been able to say that before, but I really think it’s just time for me to pump the brakes," Kelsea Ballerini shared.

Kelsea Ballerini’s departure from 'The Voice' sheds light on a deeper issue with the show. Over the years, renowned artists like Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani have all served as coaches on the NBC singing competition. Throughout the show, the coaches help budding singers to enhance their singing skills. Filming for Season 28 of 'The Voice' is set to begin soon, and the network has announced the new coaching lineup. However, Ballerini will not be seen as a coach on the hit singing show next season.

While appearing on a May 2025 episode of 'TODAY with Jenna & Friends,' Ballerini candidly spoke about her exit from 'The Voice' after Season 27 and revealed the main reason she decided to take a step back from the show. “I need a break! And I’ve never been able to say that before, but I really think it’s just time for me to pump the brakes, figure out what’s next, and have a summer, what? Go to the beach? Huh? Learn to cook a new meal and hang out with the dogs. So that’s kind of my agenda," Ballerini shared at that time, as per Billboard.

When Ballerini was asked whether she would return to 'The Voice' in the future, she replied, "Never say never." It’s been such a beautiful season of doing things that are out of my comfort zone and bigger than I’ve ever done, and it’s been really fulfilling. I love being in that seat.” During Season 27 of 'The Voice,' which concluded on May 20, Ballerini served as a coach alongside John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Levine.

'The Voice' Season 27 marked Ballerini's first season on the singing competition series as a coach, and it was rough. Ballerini had a promising start, but ultimately her emotions got the best of her. During her time on the show, Ballerini let go of some of the most incredible singers. If there were no twist of the Super Save option on the show, then Ballerini wouldn't have had a finalist from her team in the finale. After Carson Daly, the show's host, introduced the Super Save option, Ballerini used it to bring back her eliminated contestant, Jaelen Johnston. However, in the end, Ballerini and Johnston lost to Bublé and Adam David.

Ultimately, Ballerini's journey on 'The Voice' came to an end abruptly. Being a mentor on a reality show is not a piece of cake; it comes with its own set of challenges, like breaking the hearts of aspiring singers by eliminating them. However, Ballerini winning the season might have encouraged her to mark her return as the judge of the show. On the other hand, Bublé will soon be returning for his third consecutive season on the show to defend his crown. Along with Bublé, the other coaches who will be a part of the upcoming season of 'The Voice' include Queen of Country Reba McEntire, Former One Direction member Niall Horan, and Grammy-winning rapper Snoop Dogg. Up until this moment, the premiere date of the forthcoming season hasn't been revealed by the network.