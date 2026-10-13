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‘9-1-1’ star Oliver Stark suffers broken ankle as 3 others are injured on set

Season 10 of the ABC first responder drama arrives Thursday night, with the spinoff ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ following right behind it
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Oliver Stark poses during a photocall for the TV show ‘9-1-1’ as part of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival: Day Two in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Cover Image Source: Getty | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)
Oliver Stark poses during a photocall for the TV show ‘9-1-1’ as part of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival: Day Two in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Cover Image Source: Getty | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

Four performers of ABC’s ‘9-1-1’ were injured during stunt mishaps while shooting Season 10, including star Oliver Stark, Deadline reports. Stark broke an ankle and had surgery in late August. The details about the accident have been revealed for the first time after word got out that he was injured. The production continued, and he is already back to work. The stunt reportedly involved a firefighter swinging from a car to a set piece and finishing on a ladder truck. During rehearsals, a stunt double twisted their ankle on the same maneuver and refused to seek medical attention, so no one was aware that there was a problem.

Oliver Stark attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 12, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by John Nacion)
Oliver Stark attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 12, 2026, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by John Nacion)

According to the sources, they always practice stunts with weighted bags before the real thing for the coordinators to calculate the weight distribution, and stunt doubles do the same before the actors attempt the action. However, the mechanics of this particular stunt were changed after the double was hurt. Nevertheless, Stark injured his ankle on the same stunt over another performer. Another stunt performer hurt an arm on a set piece with jagged metal edges and required a hospital visit and stitches. Additionally, within the last two weeks, another stunt performer suffered a broken rib and a minor pulmonary contusion after landing awkwardly on a platform designed to mimic a ground collapse. The latter incident is said to be precautionary, and it is unclear if the performer will return to work. All these injuries are unrelated.

The report comes two years after a member of the crew died while driving home after a 14-hour workday on the show. The tragedy happened in 2024, the year the drama moved from Fox to ABC. Meanwhile, Stark has portrayed Buck since the series premiere on Fox on January 3, 2018, and physically demanding stunts are nothing new to him. In the Season 6 finale, Buck rappelled back and forth in an effort to rescue people trapped in an ambulance dangling over a collapsed section of highway. Stark told TheWrap that he was doing most of the stunts for that episode, leaving the portion of the production in which Buck saves Chimney (Kenneth Choi) to stunt performer Mike Ferragamo. Stark noted that physical set pieces were “the things where I really find myself thriving.”

Oliver Stark attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by John Nacion)
Oliver Stark attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 13, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by John Nacion)

The franchise was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. In addition to the main series, there is a spinoff, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ which aired from January 19, 2020, through February 3, 2025, and ‘9-1-1: Nashville,’ which premiered on October 9, 2025. ABC renewed ‘9-1-1’ for a tenth season on March 5, 2026. The Season 10 premiere is set for Thursday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by the Season 2 premiere of ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ at 9 p.m. Episodes of the main series will be available on Hulu the following day.

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