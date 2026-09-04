Fox orders new sitcom from ‘Modern Family’ team based on British hit

Christopher Lloyd and Danny Zuker are set to bring a much-loved BBC Two hit to Fox

Fox has ordered a new live-action comedy from the writers behind one of TV’s most beloved family sitcoms. Deadline reports that the network has handed over a series order to ‘Mammoth,’ an adaptation of the BBC Two hit of the same name, for 2027-28. The project is authored by the ‘Modern Family’ team, Christopher Lloyd and Danny Zuker. The story follows Coach Tony Mammoth, a larger-than-life high school gym teacher, who is buried in a freak ski avalanche in 1983, putting his life on ice. 40 years later, he defrosts to find a vastly different world, but he is certain it doesn't have to be this way.

A glimpse from ‘Mammoth’ (Image Source: BBC Two)

Lloyd spoke to the outlet about the popular character and said, “Tony Mammoth genuinely believes he mastered manhood the first time around.” Zuker added, “Tony gets the second chance so many people wish for, only to find that his bravado doesn’t quite match his new reality.” The original ‘Mammoth’ is a true international success. It is developed by and features Welsh comedian Mike Bubbins, and the third season is currently in the works.

Bubbins is coming aboard the U.S. version as an executive producer, alongside Mark Linsey and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Lloyd and Zuker will write the series and serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. This is significant because of the pre-existing relationship they have developed. The pair were part of the team behind 'Modern Family,' which won five consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series Emmys, and they spent 11 seasons on the show. Lloyd also co-created the show with Steven Levitan.

A glimpse from ‘Mammoth’ (Image Source: BBC Two)

There’s a Fox history here too. It’s not the first rodeo for Lloyd at the network, as he and Levitan co-wrote the 2007 title ‘Back to You,’ starring Kelsey Grammer and Patricia Heaton. Notably, it’s the network’s first live-action comedy series order in over two years. Fox Entertainment Studios is the production company behind ‘Mammoth,’ which is executive produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles. The show is set to premiere during Fox’s 2027-28 season, and no details about the cast have been announced yet.