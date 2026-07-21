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Why did Matt Damon use female stunt double in 'The Odyssey'? Christopher Nolan's filming method explained

Matt Damon shared the surprising reason a female stunt double appeared in one of the most talked-about scenes in 'The Odyssey.'
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Matt Damon attends the "Stillwater" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City.
Matt Damon attends the "Stillwater" New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 26, 2021 in New York City.

Matt Damon has explained how a female stunt performer doubled him during a scene in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.' Damon said the stunt double appeared during the forced-perspective Laestrygonians sequence, in which performers of different heights were used to create the illusion of giant warriors towering over Odysseus and his men. Damon said the production used performers of different heights to create the illusion of scale on screen, adding that his double was a woman he praised for having “the greatest arms I’ve ever seen.” During an appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Damon said the actors portraying the Laestrygonians were around seven feet tall. To enhance the visual contrast, the production used stunt performers under five feet tall as doubles for the other characters. Damon explained that this setup allowed the towering figures to appear even larger when filmed together, and his female stunt double stepped in for certain shots to help achieve the effect.

Damon also shared that he met the stunt performer for the first time in the catering tent during filming. The 55-year-old actor said he greeted her with a hug and thanked her for her contribution to the sequence. He noted that she appears in shots where the Laestrygonians loom over his character, while clarifying that most of the arms seen on-screen were his. “It was almost 100% my arms in the movie,” he said. The stunt detail comes as audiences have also been discussing Damon’s physical transformation for the role of Odysseus. He previously revealed on the ‘New Heights’ podcast that he weighed 167 pounds during filming, compared to his usual range of 185 to 200 pounds. 

A still from the trailer of 'The Odyssey' (Screengrab/Universal Pictures)
A still from the trailer of 'The Odyssey' (Screengrab/Universal Pictures)

Damon said Nolan wanted him to appear “lean but strong,” which required consistent training and a strict diet, so he stopped eating gluten as part of a separate health plan he undertook with his doctor. Nolan’s film is based on Homer’s epic poem about Odysseus’ journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The story follows the king as he faces numerous dangers while trying to reunite with his wife, Penelope, and their son, Telemachus. Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, while Tom Holland portrays Telemachus alongside Damon. The cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott, and Benny Safdie. 

The sequence features Odysseus and his men encountering the giant Laestrygonians. Damon’s explanation highlights how Nolan’s team used performers’ varying heights to create the illusion of scale within the same frame. Damon said the stunt performer appeared in several forced-perspective shots and deserved recognition for her contribution. ‘The Odyssey’ was released in theaters on July 17 and earned more than $264 million worldwide during its opening weekend. 

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