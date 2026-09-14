‘9-1-1: Nashville’ EP teases major ‘Lone Star’ crossover in Season 2: 'To bring some..'

'9-1-1: Nashville' Season 2 will bring familiar faces closer together with multiple crossover plans involving the franchise’s other shows.

The ‘9-1-1’ universe could be coming together like never before in ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2. Showrunner Rashad Raisani has teased a major crossover with characters from the canceled ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ while a crossover with the original series is already set for episode 2.

Raisani, who previously served as showrunner of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, told TVLine that the Nashville characters could cross paths with characters from the former series later in the season. “We also want to do another big OG crossover,” Raisani said. “And I've been saying from day one that I want to bring some 'Lone Star' people in, and that's in the works in a big way. I think that'll be a really great crossover around Episode 8 or 9," he said.

Chris O'Donnell in a still from '9-1-1: Nashville' (Image Source: Disney)

Episode 2 will feature a FaceTime call with Buck, played by Oliver Stark, from the original ‘9-1-1.’ The Nashville characters face a crisis they can barely believe is real. Buck’s previous experience helps the 118 assist the Nashville team in solving the problem.

Raisani teased the setup by saying, “You know, Buck told us about this problem they had,” before adding that the 118 will help the Nashville team solve the situation. Buck and Eddie, played by Ryan Guzman, already crossed paths with the ‘Nashville’ characters during the firefighter games in Season 1. The connections between the shows could extend beyond the confirmed Buck appearance.

New York will play a role in connecting characters from the different shows. Season 2 introduces Ryan Phillippe as Detective Rogue, a former NYPD homicide detective. Raisani confirmed that Rogue’s New York history could connect him to characters from ‘Lone Star,’ while also teasing another connection involving Roxie and T.K.

LeAnn Rimes in a still from '9-1-1: Nashville' (Image Source: Disney)

Roxie, played by Juani Feliz, also comes from New York. Raisani hinted that her past could connect her to T.K. Strand, the paramedic played by Ronen Rubinstein in ‘Lone Star.’ “There was a certain paramedic from New York from the show that Roxie might know,” Raisani teased. He added that the franchise has “a lot of New York” in its characters’ histories, creating opportunities to show that they crossed paths before the events of the series.

The new season introduces a villain whose crimes draw inspiration from the Biblical plagues. Raisani has teased a “swarm” as part of the upcoming emergencies. ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 2 premieres on ABC on October 15 at 9 p.m. ET, airing between the Season 10 premiere of ‘9-1-1’ and the Season 23 premiere of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’