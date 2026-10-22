MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Are Blake and Erika still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple clashes over conflicting lifestyles

Blake Carver and Erika Ellis' disagreement over where to live puts their relationship to the test
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Still of Blake Carver and Erika Ellis from the show (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Love is Blind)
Still of Blake Carver and Erika Ellis from the show (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Love is Blind)

Season 11 of 'Love Is Blind' has put the singles of Boston to the test as they navigate the realities of relationships outside the pods. Blake Carver and Erika Ellis have realized that love itself may not be enough to overcome their differences. Based on the episodes released so far, the two are still together. However, their conflicting lifestyles and disagreements over where to live put their relationship to the test. Blake chose Erika after he got to know both her and Benita in the pods. Although he knew Benita was more open to traveling, he ultimately followed his heart and chose Erika. During their breakup, Benita told him he was making the biggest mistake of his life. Meanwhile, when Blake proposed to Erika, he admitted he had been emotional right up until he popped the question.

However, the complications between them increased as they adjusted to being together in Mexico. Blake's sailing lifestyle and Erika's vision of settling down in Connecticut emerged as major points of contention. They both appear to be struggling with the idea of compromising and adjusting to each other's expectations. Whether they can work through these differences and build a future together remains to be seen as the show progresses.

A still of Blake Carver from 'Love Is Blind' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The other couples in this experiment also faced their own share of challenges. Although Wilnie and Wilson had a great time together in Mexico and are still engaged, Wilson found fault with his partner's attitude towards dealing with everyday problems. John and Sarah got over their embarrassing start and continue to live together. However, they had a few disagreements about social matters. Elsewhere, Aneha and Cam are still together, but conversations with Cam's sister raised questions for Aneha about his independence. They also had a few arguments about communication. Although their connection appeared to develop naturally in Mexico, the couple still has issues to work on.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who went home on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5? Double elimination ends in a dramatic standoff
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘Survivor’ Season 51 Episode 5? Double elimination ends in a dramatic standoff

Both the Savu and Dina tribes went to their respective Tribal Council, and two players went home.
2026-10-22T04:51:32.000Z
Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 13? CT struggles during the Finale Part 1
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘The Challenge’ Season 42 Episode 13? CT struggles during the Finale Part 1

After CT struggled during the finale challenge, he was taken to the medical camp for further evaluation.
2026-10-22T03:22:24.000Z
‘The Golden Life’ gets streaming update after its ‘RHONY’ reunion
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY (2008)

‘The Golden Life’ gets streaming update after its ‘RHONY’ reunion

Five former ‘RHONY’ stars reunite in Palm Beach, where old friendships come with unfinished business.
2026-10-21T17:25:58.000Z
Are Tucker and Sahar still together? Inside ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 secret love story
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Are Tucker and Sahar still together? Inside ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 secret love story

Here's how a LinkedIn message changed Tucker and Sahar's story following the ‘Love Is Blind’ pods.
2026-10-21T16:04:11.000Z
Julia Stiles honors Heath Ledger on ‘DWTS’ with iconic ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ poem as co-stars reunite
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Julia Stiles honors Heath Ledger on ‘DWTS’ with iconic ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ poem as co-stars reunite

The Dedication Night performance, followed by the film stars joining Julia, made the Ballroom quite emotional.
2026-10-21T09:56:45.000Z
Who was eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tonight? Season 35's Dedication Night ends with a twist
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who was eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tonight? Season 35's Dedication Night ends with a twist

Amber and Pasha received the highest score of the night for their Contemporary performance
2026-10-21T02:30:17.000Z
What is ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’? Inside Netflix’s controversial reality series
REALITY TV

What is ‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’? Inside Netflix’s controversial reality series

Eight guards and 22 prisoners spend two weeks in a working Georgia prison with real inmates next door
2026-10-20T08:33:00.000Z
‘The Voice’ Season 30 has another schedule change as NBA takes over Tuesday nights
THE VOICE

‘The Voice’ Season 30 has another schedule change as NBA takes over Tuesday nights

The latest episode of ‘The Voice’ Season 30 continued the intense Battle rounds
2026-10-20T07:06:06.000Z
Are Scott Shuman and Brittany still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple’s status explored
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Are Scott Shuman and Brittany still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple’s status explored

Apart from the six couples getting engaged on the show, one couple got engaged offscreen.
2026-10-19T10:22:41.000Z
Why did Morrey Eglin leave ‘Love Is Blind’? Season 11 star explains why he walked away
LOVE IS BLIND (2020)

Why did Morrey Eglin leave ‘Love Is Blind’? Season 11 star explains why he walked away

After Sarah revealed about having strong feelings for someone else, Morrey made the crucial decision.
2026-10-19T08:46:58.000Z