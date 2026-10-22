Are Blake and Erika still together? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 couple clashes over conflicting lifestyles

Blake Carver and Erika Ellis' disagreement over where to live puts their relationship to the test

Season 11 of 'Love Is Blind' has put the singles of Boston to the test as they navigate the realities of relationships outside the pods. Blake Carver and Erika Ellis have realized that love itself may not be enough to overcome their differences. Based on the episodes released so far, the two are still together. However, their conflicting lifestyles and disagreements over where to live put their relationship to the test. Blake chose Erika after he got to know both her and Benita in the pods. Although he knew Benita was more open to traveling, he ultimately followed his heart and chose Erika. During their breakup, Benita told him he was making the biggest mistake of his life. Meanwhile, when Blake proposed to Erika, he admitted he had been emotional right up until he popped the question.

However, the complications between them increased as they adjusted to being together in Mexico. Blake's sailing lifestyle and Erika's vision of settling down in Connecticut emerged as major points of contention. They both appear to be struggling with the idea of compromising and adjusting to each other's expectations. Whether they can work through these differences and build a future together remains to be seen as the show progresses.

A still of Blake Carver from 'Love Is Blind' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The other couples in this experiment also faced their own share of challenges. Although Wilnie and Wilson had a great time together in Mexico and are still engaged, Wilson found fault with his partner's attitude towards dealing with everyday problems. John and Sarah got over their embarrassing start and continue to live together. However, they had a few disagreements about social matters. Elsewhere, Aneha and Cam are still together, but conversations with Cam's sister raised questions for Aneha about his independence. They also had a few arguments about communication. Although their connection appeared to develop naturally in Mexico, the couple still has issues to work on.