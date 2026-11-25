‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ boss hints at familiar faces returning as finale sets up Season 2

Hondo's case comes to a head at a gala, and Jason Ning says solving it could open a bigger mystery for Season 2.

By the time ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ reaches its November 27 finale, Hondo will have spent the season chasing a conspiracy inside S.W.A.T. Executive producer Jason Ning says viewers will get answers before the show moves on to Season 2. He discussed the ending with TV Insider. But one answer could lead Hondo to another mystery.

That history also leaves room for someone from the original ‘S.W.A.T.’ to return. Asked whether any familiar characters appear in the finale, Ning said, “I’ll say that, look, whenever we bring back OG characters, we want there to be intentionality for it, and especially going into the finale, because a lot of the events that happened that this betrayal, this conspiracy that Hondo’s been working against predated the show. And so it would only seem to be logical that perhaps older characters might be involved so they could potentially show up.” He gave no names. His answer leaves the door open without confirming an appearance.

Hondo has already turned to people he knew before ‘Exiles.’ In Episode 9, ‘The Vault,’ Deacon and Victor Tan helped him follow a lead, but Deacon was shot while planting a tracker. His vest saved him. Hondo told him to stay out of it and went alone, unaware that Deputy Chief Carrero was sending him into a trap.

Ning says Hondo and the five recruits have changed each other over the season. Their trust grew out of mistakes and moments when someone had a teammate’s back. Hondo began to see strengths where he had once seen weaknesses. “It feels like they’ve really truly become a team by the end,” Ning said. That bond matters as their investigation reaches a citywide gala.

The gala brings the conspiracy into sharper focus for Hondo. Ning explained what he wanted it to mean for him: “One of the things I wanted to do with the season was make the conspiracy deeply personal for Hondo, and it’s not about uncovering who’s behind it. It’s about discovering that this institution that he has devoted his entire life to might not be the institution he thought it was. And so as we get closer to the finale, the stakes become increasingly personal and he’s not just fighting to save his team anymore. He’s fighting to hold onto all these principles that have defined him in his entire career.”

Shemar Moore as Hondo stands with his new squad in a still from ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ (Image Source: Starz)

That conflict plays out at a political gathering, with the people tied to the investigation in one place. Ning also teased action at the event, though Hondo’s hardest choice may be a personal one. “Of course we have some big, enormous action sequences, but ultimately, the biggest battle Hondo’s going to face isn’t necessarily against the people that are trying to destroy him. It’s about deciding what kind of man he’s going to be when he’s pushed to his absolute limit.”

As for how the finale leads into Season 2, Ning said, “When you’re setting up a season, you’re building a conspiracy and you’re building to something for a whole season. It’s very important that you have a payoff and end that season and give the audience something that is resolved. You can’t just keep moving the goalposts. You owe them a satisfying payoff. But I also love the idea that solving one mystery can often reveal something a little bigger," he said.

He also talked about the emotional satisfaction of the ending saying, "So our goal was always to deliver an ending that feels emotionally satisfying and pays off what we’ve been building all season while also reminding the audience that these characters inhabit a much larger world. So I don’t want to say exactly how we accomplished that because discovering it is part of the fun.” The finale airs Friday, November 27, on Starz. The show has already been renewed for Season 2.