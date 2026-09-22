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What happened to Hondo after ‘SWAT’? Shemar Moore teases his darker ‘Exiles’ storyline

Hondo returns with the much-awaited spinoff series with a two-year time jump.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 33 MINUTES AGO
A still of Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures Television/ CBS | Photo by Bill Inoshita)
A still of Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures Television/ CBS | Photo by Bill Inoshita)

After playing Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in ‘SWAT’ for eight seasons, fans will see Shemar Moore’s Hondo in the upcoming spinoff, ‘SWAT Exiles.’ It premieres on September 25. Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, Moore opened up about his character and teased what to expect from the spinoff series’ debut season. In his latest exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor noted that there are “more layers to him.” He also talked about the storyline, which picks up two years after the ‘SWAT’ storyline ended. After the time jump, his character will witness a drastic change in his life. This includes him being divorced, the demise of his mother, and a mission gone wrong. Notably, due to the mission, he was left out of the organization. The actor teased that the spinoff series “looks darker, it feels darker, it’s grittier — the tone — but it’s still SWAT.”

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in ‘S.W.A.T.’.
Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in ‘SWAT’ (Image Source: Sony Pictures Television/ CBS | Photo By: Bill Inoshita)

Sharing more about the spinoff, he noted, “This world, this light, has gotten really dim. The world feels heavy to him.” However, in an interesting turn of events, Hondo will be pulled back by his former commander Robert Hicks. Meanwhile, Hondo also realizes his return might not be the same as before. “He’s been set up,” added Moore. He said that there were powerful forces that were “actually trying to make him fail and make him lose, even if it means taking him out, taking his life.”

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in ‘S.W.A.T.’.
Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” with ‘SWAT’ Cast Members (Image Source: Sony Pictures Television/ CBS | Photo By: Bill Inoshita)

Despite the difficulties Hondo faces, he still has a reason to hold on: his daughter. “It’s still Hondo, but now you’re gonna see a more human element of perseverance and finding purpose. He doesn’t feel like he has much purpose, but the purpose that he does find is being the best version of himself for his daughter,” he added. Because he “doesn’t want to lose his life for the sake of his daughter,” Hondo changes his approach while facing the danger.

​The spinoff will also feature Hondo training the recruits. “You’re gonna watch a human struggle of defying the odds and beating the machine,” he noted. Additionally, the actor talked about the physical challenges he faced during the filming due to his age. “In real life, I’m 56 years old, trying to move and look like I’m 30.” But he is already getting himself ready for the spinoff series’ second season as it’s coming “real soon.” To do that, Moore’s longtime trainer has been helping him to prepare. He also said an episode takes about eight days to film, with an average of “three or four days of action.” ‘SWAT Exiles’ will premiere on STARZ on September 25, 2026.

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