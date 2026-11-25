‘The Rings of Power’ gets major Season 4 update as Prime Video expands Middle-earth saga

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 3 brings Sauron's quest for power closer to one of the most memorable events in Tolkien's mythology

Middle-earth isn't ready to close its doors just yet. Prime Video has officially renewed 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' for Season 4, confirming that the fantasy series will continue its journey through J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the final two episodes of Season 3, bringing viewers to a major turning point in the show's mythology: the forging of the One Ring.

Season 4 is already in pre-production, with filming scheduled to begin in spring 2027 at Shepperton Studios in the UK. However, Prime Video has not announced a release date or revealed which cast members will return for the next chapter.

Benjamin Walker from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will return to lead the series, continuing their adaptation of Tolkien's universe. They will also executive produce alongside Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble and Charlotte Brändstrom, who is also part of the directing team. Announcing the renewal, Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, described the series as a defining production for Prime Video. He also highlighted the forging of the One Ring as the landmark moment Season 3 brings to the screen.

Charlie Vickers from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Plot details remain under wraps, but the new season will continue the story of Middle-earth's Second Age, thousands of years before the events of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings'. Season 3 has brought Sauron's pursuit of power closer to one of the most recognizable events in Tolkien's mythology. The existing ensemble includes Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Owain Arthur, Sophia Nomvete and Benjamin Walker, among others. Prime Video has yet to confirm the Season 4 cast. The series was originally developed around a planned five-season story, although a fifth season has not been officially announced yet. For now, the fourth installment gives the sprawling Middle-earth saga another chapter to build towards its larger conclusion.