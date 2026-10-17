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‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ star teases fallout from Malik’s betrayal: ‘Hondo doesn’t play...’

Malik has no idea Hondo knows his secret, and Adain Bradley says their story is far from over.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 7 HOURS AGO
Adain Bradley teases a confrontation between Malik and Hondo following the betrayal reveal in 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Cover Image Source: Starz)
Adain Bradley teases a confrontation between Malik and Hondo following the betrayal reveal in 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Cover Image Source: Starz)

Hondo’s new recruits in 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' have given him more to handle than their training. The team has a spy in its ranks, and viewers have been in on the secret since the premiere. That leaves Shemar Moore’s character trying to catch up while keeping his career intact. In the October 16 episode, he finally gets an answer about who is working against him.

Adain Bradley’s Malik Anderson is the mole, something the audience already knew. Hondo learned there was a spy in episode three, but the fourth episode lets him identify the recruit working with the mayor’s office. The discovery follows a hostage situation in which Hondo shoots someone who appears to be a civilian. Facing questions from a review board, he turns drone footage that could establish what happened into bait. With Ethan Cole’s help, Hondo catches Malik retrieving it from his office, hoping it will end his boss’s SWAT career.

Malik (L) remains unaware that Ethan has helped Hondo uncover his secret in 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Image Source: Starz)

Malik, however, doesn’t know his cover is blown. Speaking to Us Magazine, Bradley offered a warning: “If anybody’s watched the mothership show, you guys know that Hondo doesn’t play.” He added, “Trying not to spoil it, but there will be conflict.” The actor also teased “some physical conflict,” without revealing exactly how the confrontation unfolds. “Maybe the fans don’t have to wait too long after episode 4, you might get to see something really soon. It will all come to a head very, very soon.”

For Bradley, Malik’s actions connect to how the former Marine understands right and wrong. He told Us Magazine, “I will say to the audience that Malik thinks that life is very black and white. That’s the only way that he’s lived his life and Hondo is trying to teach him that that life exists more in the gray.” The actor said viewers would get Malik’s perspective as the season continues. His involvement with the mayor’s office is part of an arc that extends beyond this discovery.

Showrunner Jason Ning explained why Hondo couldn’t remain behind the audience for much longer. Speaking to TV Insider he said, “He is our smartest character on the show, and it just felt like there wasn’t too much story to be drawn out in having this mole working against him, and I thought there was more interesting conflict and drama that would occur once he knows who the mole is.” That shifts the story toward Hondo’s response. Malik’s identity is settled, but how Hondo uses that knowledge remains the question.

Bradley also left room for their relationship to change. “There is a a way that Malik and Hondo may figure out a way to coexist,” he told Us Magazine. “Then we’ll see if that comes to fruition by the end of the season.” 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' airs Fridays on Starz.

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