‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 finale recap: Luke’s return enrages Gen as Joe and Nathan clash

Kat faces a decision about Cooper as the crew’s final night brings breakups, tested friendships and emotional goodbyes.

The charter may be over, but nobody told the drama to pack its bags. ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 ended on October 5 with episode 18, ‘Tick, Tick, Boom.’ Luke Brumer returned for the farewell celebrations. Joe Bradley and Nathan Gallagher also had unfinished business before saying goodbye.

The episode opened with Cooper Dawson losing interest in Kat Johnston and hoping to avoid a breakup conversation. Johnston noticed the change, but the crew still had guests to entertain. Flight attendant Katelyn and drag performer Pelayo joined the final charter. Aesha Scott recruited Genevieve “Gen” Lillie, Dawson, and Bradley for the drag show, becoming Jezebel, Cooperella, and Mariella, respectively.

Chef Joy Lefaucheur prepared a barbecue with Massi's help, then left late-night snacks. Captain Sandy Yawn praised her, saying, “You stand out from all the others." Lefaucheur became emotional. Working under a female captain had helped her feel comfortable expressing a range of emotions on board. Meanwhile, Katelyn kept the crew busy until nearly five, asking to visit Bradley’s cabin. After Gallagher docked Akira One, the guests left $35,000, bringing season tips above $253,000.

Yawn’s wife, Leah, joined the farewell drinks before they returned to the yacht. He jokingly claimed credit for Lefaucheur’s dinner, while Leah described her cooking: “DoorDash. Lots of DoorDash.” Lillie reflected on changing her behavior after the crew’s criticism. Gael Cameron declined Gallagher’s invitation to the outing, avoiding further tension with Bradley.

At dinner, Gallagher thanked everyone for sticking together, but Bradley felt unsupported. Kayley’s praise for Gallagher prompted Bradley to leave, initially followed by Dawson. Kayley confronted Bradley, and they argued before reconciling en route to the club. Meanwhile, compliments from Scott and Gallagher moved Lillie to tears.

Lillie danced with Lefaucheur before Brumer appeared in a cap, wig, fake beard, and glasses. Once Brumer revealed himself, Lillie threw red wine over his sweater. His earlier departure followed the scandal over soiling Gallagher’s sheets after hooking up with Lillie and failing to replace them. Lefaucheur comforted her, explaining, “Even if I don’t like you, I don’t want to see you crying for a man. No woman on earth deserves that.”

The ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ crew finishes Season 11 with a $35,000 final charter tip (Image Source: Bravo)

Brumer left, but later discussed meeting Lefaucheur in Dubrovnik and staying in contact. He hinted at marriage, while Massi joked about paying someone to fight him. During the ride back, Lillie playfully touched Dawson, and Lefaucheur later remarked, “I think she needs to go to psychiatry.” Elsewhere, Dawson and Bradley planned matching rings and continued their antics.

Johnston ended her romance after seeing Dawson flirt with other women. He told her, “I’m not trying to make you cry.” Lefaucheur later confronted him: “You f***ing clown. Don’t break anybody’s heart any more, or I’m going to break you.” Dawson’s closing reflection focused on what he had learned as a deckhand.

Back aboard, Bradley requested a handshake before commenting on Gallagher’s fatherhood. “It would be so much easier if you weren’t,” he said. Gallagher warned him against disrespecting his family and girlfriend. Bradley asked, “Or what? Are you going to f***ing hit me?” Gallagher replied, “Do not tempt me. So keep your mouth shut.”

Bradley’s reference to Cameron escalated matters, and Gallagher pretended to throw an empty bottle. No physical fight followed; Gallagher left to join his family. Scott challenged Bradley’s account of his feud with Cameron, pointing to jealousy after she began dating Gallagher. Bradley cried as Dawson and Kayley comforted him, with Kayley connecting his reaction to abandonment and his father’s absence.

The next morning, Scott and Bradley hugged, though she stood by her criticism. Bradley acknowledged feeling hurt when Cameron became Gallagher’s priority. He maintained that Gallagher also contributed to their conflict. The men eventually hugged goodbye and wished each other well.

Johnston and Lillie affirmed their friendship, while Johnston skipped Dubrovnik plans with Dawson and Bradley. Dawson did not check in after hearing the news. Massi departed, and Johnston chose yachting over law school. After Scott’s departure and Yawn’s reflections, glimpses of Scott and Scott Dobson’s wedding closed the season.