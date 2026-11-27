Are Christine and David still together? ‘Sister Wives’ couple struggles as past hurts resurface

The November 29 episode of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 will see David discuss his trust issues during a therapy session

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown and David Woolley have been married since 2023. The couple got engaged in April that year, two months after going public with their relationship. However, the two are now opening up about the struggles David has been facing. In an exclusive sneak peek shared by US Weekly, David discussed his trust issues during a therapy session. The clip, which is from the upcoming November 29, 2026, episode of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21, featured him saying, “When we’re at home and we’re not doing all this other work, she is the best ever.” He further told the therapist, “Like, everything that she does, I’m like, ‘I don’t deserve that.’ And I still don’t deserve it. I still wait for her to say, ‘I’m done.’”

A still from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 (Image Source: TLC)

After hearing David open up, Christine noted she felt “sad.” David then explained the reason behind his feelings, saying, "My wife wasn’t faithful." He added, “And so I have a lot of jealousy come up and I have a hard time trusting women.” David clarified that his trust issues were on him and had nothing to do with Christine. He added, “She has done nothing wrong. I want to make that very clear. It’s all about me. And how can I overcome that part?”

A still from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 (Image Source: TLC)

Before marrying Christine, David was married to his first wife for two decades, and they had eight children together. She died by suicide in 2012. A decade later, David met the ‘Sister Wives’ star, who had separated from her former husband, Kody Brown, in 2021. Christine and Kody were spiritually married for over 25 years. The two share six children. Since calling it quits with Kody and beginning her relationship with David, they have been in a monogamous relationship and shared their life on TLC.

The sneak peek also featured Christine admitting she had witnessed David’s jealousy when she did not pay “that much” attention to how others behave toward her in public. She added, “I’m friendly, just super, super friendly. And so for me, I’m just being nice. And he’s like, ‘That’s not being nice. They’re flirting, they’re coming on to your whatever.’ And I’m like, ‘I just don’t see it.’” While discussing the topic with their counselor, Christine admitted that she knew that she needed to see things from David’s perspective “a little bit more.” Later in a joint confessional, she shared, “I think a lot comes down to trust. Like, a lot of the things that we have to work on is trust.” As of now, Christine and David remain together as they continue working through these challenges in their relationship. To know more, fans can stream the upcoming episode of ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 on TLC.