‘The Circle’ Season 8 adds ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Monica Garcia

The latest episode of the show introduced another celebrity contestant set to join ‘The Circle’ Season 8

‘The Circle’ Season 8 premiered on November 17, 2026, on Hulu. Following the highly anticipated premiere, viewers were introduced to a new host, Tinx, and a fresh lineup of contestants. The cast includes celebrity participants, such as ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Layla Taylor, ‘The Bachelor’ Nation star Hannah Brown, ‘Vanderpump Villa' star Dominic “Chef Dom” DeAngelis, 'Dancing with the Stars’ star Sasha Farber, and more. The latest episode of the show introduced another celebrity contestant who is set to join ‘The Circle’ Season 8.

A still from ‘The Circle’ Season 8 promo (Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

​Monica Garcia from ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ will appear in upcoming episodes of the Hulu series. She will play herself in the game show instead of adopting a different identity. As viewers familiar with the show's format know, contestants can choose to compete as themselves or use a catfish profile to pose as someone else. Hulu releases new episodes every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, revealing how the participants navigate the competition.​

In a recently released promo for the upcoming episode, Hulu announced Monica’s arrival. The narrator announced, “This week, a new player enters ‘The Circle.’” Soon, Monica revealed herself, saying, “Hello, Circle. My name is Monica Nikki Garcia. You definitely know me from ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’” The narrator also pointed out that, despite joining the competition later than the other contestants, Monica already has "receipts, proof, timeline, and screenshots." When the narrator asked, “But does the ultimate catfish have what it takes to win?” Monica is heard saying, “It takes one to know one.” Fans can stream new episodes of ’The Circle’ Season 8 on Hulu and Disney+.