Who went home on ‘Survivor’ tonight? Season 51 Episode 10 exit revealed

With just nine castaways remaining, the stakes are higher than ever as they head into another Tribal Council

‘Survivor 51’ Episode 10, titled 'Sorting Hogs, ' featured the remaining nine participants competing. Last week’s elimination, which saw Lewis Kelly go home after the Million-Dollar Coin Flip, shook the castaways. As the competition grows even more intense, the remaining contestants navigate secret alliances. The latest episode features immunity challenges, rewards, shifting alliances, and yet another Tribal Council. It will be interesting to see who gets voted out by their fellow tribe mates as the competition enters a crucial stage. To learn more about the recently released Episode 10, including the immunity challenge, what went down at Tribal Council, and who was voted out, keep reading.

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