‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 sees Austen and Shep clash over Allie’s breakup story

Austen Kroll confronts Shep Rose at Patricia’s Easter brunch, where Salley Carson brings up a remark Allie Newman says she never made.

Patricia Altschul’s giant Easter bunny made it through brunch, though it shifted when Austen Kroll and Shep Rose started pounding the table. The fight in Episode 3 of ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 was about Allie Newman. She and Kroll had gone on a few dates before filming. He’d since heard what Rose told her about the breakup, and he wanted to know why Rose had brought it up at all.

The story had already come up in Episode 2, when Newman told Kroll what she’d heard from Rose. In that telling, she’d asked to be exclusive and Kroll had ended things because she wouldn’t sleep with him. Kroll said he’d never given Rose that account. He told Newman he’d liked her. Later, she told the other women she’d “ghosted” him.

At brunch, Rose said he’d only been asking questions. Kroll told him the relationship was none of his business. Rose countered that it all started when Kroll went out with Newman. He also accused Kroll of always seeing himself as the victim.

In the season premiere, Kroll said he and Newman had been talking for about a month and showed a December 2025 photo of the two of them. Newman said he was still calling her from New York in February. She’d had fun with him, but she was uneasy about how close he was with Salley Carson, who she said kept calling when she and Kroll were hanging out. “I told you straight up I didn’t feel comfortable inserting myself into your dynamic with Salley, so I shut it down,” Newman told him in Episode 2. Kroll said he took the opening she gave him. He knew he wasn’t ready to commit.

Austen Kroll and Salley Carson sit together at Venita Aspen’s garden party in the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 premiere (Image Source: Bravo | Photo by Jessica Yurinko)

Carson and Kroll were talking almost every day at the start of the season. She’d asked him to set boundaries after learning he’d gone out with Newman while turning her down. At brunch, she brought up a remark he’d attributed to Newman. The way Carson heard it, Newman thought the best thing about Kroll was that he’d never slept with Carson. Newman had denied saying it when Carson asked her directly. Kroll said he didn’t remember telling Carson that. He recalled Newman asking whether he and Carson had slept together and saying “Phew, thank God” when he told her they hadn’t. Madison LeCroy pointed out how different those accounts sounded.

Episode 3, ‘No Bunny Business,’ is streaming on Peacock. New episodes of ‘Southern Charm’ air Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.