Has Pasha won a Mirrorball? ‘DWTS’ Season 35 finalist has had a topsy-turvy journey in the show

Pasha Pashkov has participated in nine 'Dancing With the Stars' seasons to date

'Dancing With the Stars' (DWTS) Season 35 aired its highly anticipated finale and crowned Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach as the winners. The finale came down to Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov and Amber Glenn. It was a close competition to the very end. Pasha and Amber worked hard every week and even defeated Ezra and Daniella in a face-off at one point. Both couples ended up at the top of the points table. Ultimately, Ezra's one-of-a-kind freestyle helped him take the crown. However, several Team Cha-Cha-Glide fans were disheartened. This is Pasha's 8th season, and sadly his quest for the Len Goodman Mirrorball has continued.

A still of Amber and Pasha from DWTS (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Pasha rose to prominence after appearing in the NBC competition series 'World of Dance' Season 2 with his wife, Daniella Karagach. The show linked them with Derek Hough, which probably paved their way into 'Dancing With the Stars.' He joined Season 28 as a pro with 'The Office' actress Kate Flannery. They lasted eight weeks and finished seventh place. His work with the actress was widely appreciated. Many found their elimination unexpected. His next partner was 'Tiger King' cast member Carole Baskin. They lasted three weeks and finished 14th overall. The pro suffered the same fate with 'Bling Empire' cast member Christine Chiu, on Season 30. On Season 31, he received his lowest placement to date with 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast member Teresa Giudice. They finished in 15th place.

A still of Ariana and Pasha from DWTS (Image Source: ABC | Photo by Eric McCandless)

Season 32 became his breakthrough year. Pasha was paired with 'Vanderpump Rules' cast member Ariana Madix. They reached the finale, but finished in third. For Season 33, he was partnered with film and television actress Tori Spelling. They were eliminated in the second week. His next partner was 'Boy Meets World' actress Danielle Fishel. The couple ended in eighth place. Amber got Pasha his highest placement, but sadly the Len Goodman Mirrorball remained out of reach. However, due to his wife, the pro has two Mirrorballs at his home.