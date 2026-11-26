Who went home on ‘The Amazing Race’ tonight? Season 39 Episode 10 puts teams to the test

The remaining five teams had to focus on securing their own place in the competition rather than helping each other

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39 Episode 10, titled 'We’re Not Their Friends,' followed the remaining five teams as they continued the competition in Melbourne, Australia. Teams that had previously helped each other now faced a dilemma as the race took an unexpected turn. With the finale approaching, the remaining contestants had to focus on securing their own place in the competition rather than helping each other. Additionally, none of the teams had an Express Pass, meaning everyone had to complete their assigned task without skipping any challenges.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race 39’ Episode 10 (Image Source: X | @AmazingRaceCBS)

After they arrived in Melbourne, their first stop was the Go Kart Club of Victoria, where they had to collect a clue box in the order they arrived. The Leg 10 Roadblock was named Head-to-Head, and required one player from each team to compete in a go-kart race. Anuar, Conner, Javi, Ali, and Dalton took part in the challenge. Based on the numbers they picked, they were assigned starting positions. They had to keep racing until they won, with only the winners allowed to move on and collect the next clue. Conner was the first to win, followed by Anuar, Ali, and Dalton. Javi finished last and had to complete one final lap on his own.

Next, the teams traveled by car and arrived at Hosier Lane, which is known for its art-covered walls and murals. Their task was to search the graffiti for four images related to ‘The Amazing Race.’ Conner and Garrett, along with Andrea and Anuar, worked together on the clue. Ali and Joanna and Daisha and Dalton, who hadn’t worked together in previous legs, also joined forces for this task. Soon, Erin and Javi managed to make progress on the task as well. The teams then headed to the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they had to climb a 250-foot light tower above the stadium. After climbing to the top, they had to grab a bag of letters and rappel down. They had to then unscramble the letters to reveal their next destination.

A still from ‘The Amazing Race 39’ Episode 10 (Image Source: X | @AmazingRaceCBS)

Later at Melbourne Park, the teams had to complete a 35-shot tennis volley while keeping the ball within the court's designated lines. Conner and Garrett were the first ones to finish, followed by Anuar and Andrea. The remaining teams arrived at the same time. Ali and Joanna were the next team to finish, followed by Erin and Javi. Ali and Joanna, along with Erin and Javi, arrived at the Pit Stop at almost the same time. However, Daisha and Dalton faced an additional setback because they did not have their ticket card from the previous trip and had to travel on foot. They eventually arrived last and were eliminated from the race.