‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Season 2 casting is now open and here's how you can apply

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Season 2 invites both men and women to apply

With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 coming to an end, ABC has announced a second season renewal for its spin-off, ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.’ During the recently aired Season 35 finale, Robert Irwin, who hosts ‘DWTS: The Next Pro,’ shared the news. ABC has also opened applications for the upcoming season, inviting interested individuals to audition. Interestingly, Season 2 is looking for a male professional dancer who will join the next season of 'DWTS.' So, the casting call is open to both male professional dancers and women who will be paired with them.

A still from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Season 1 featuring the host Robert Irwin posing with the dancers (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Those interested in applying for ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Season 2 can visit the official application portal. Casting is currently open for both Male Pros and Everyday Women. Applicants should review the eligibility requirements and follow the application process outlined on the website.

In the Male Pros category, the show is looking for “Dynamic male ballroom, Latin, and commercial dancers to compete on The Next Pro.” Meanwhile, the portal clarifies that women applying in the Everyday Women category do not need dance experience, stating, “You don’t need to be a dancer, you just need to love dancing!”

Interested individuals will first have to create an account on the official website. They will then be asked to confirm if they are over the age of 18 and select their dance style. The next stage of the process requires one to provide details about their location and a headshot. One must then sign an agreement and upload a video submission. The website also notes that, due to the “huge response” it has received, some applicants may experience delays in receiving their sign-in codes. Those who have not yet received theirs are requested to “please hang tight and we’ll email you when it’s your turn.”

A still from 'Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro' Season 1 finale featuring Adele Zaikman (Image Source: ABC)

ABC will announce the release schedule and other details for ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Season 2 at a later date. It remains to be seen whether Season 1 judges Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas will return or if the upcoming season will introduce a new judging panel. The first season's winner, Adele Zaikman, was paired with Conner Leavitt on ‘DWTS’ Season 35. The winner of Season 2 will also secure a place as a professional dancer on the upcoming season of ‘DWTS’.