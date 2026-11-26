Who was blocked on ‘The Circle’ Season 8 Episode 5? One contestant gets eliminated and another enters
One of the two “Dougs” was eliminated after fellow players were confused about the two personalities.
The recently released Episode 5 of ‘The Circle’ Season 8 saw an elimination followed by a personality clash. It happened after the participants were confused about the two “Dougs” among them. To determine who the real Doug was and who was cat fishing, they voted. After that, one of the Dougs was eliminated, while the other continued his journey on ‘The Circle.’ Along with that, viewers also saw a new cast member arrive on the show. To find out who joined the competition show, who was blocked by fellow players, and everything that happened in the latest episode, read further.
This is a developing story….