‘DWTS’ winner Ezra Frech reflects on how he overcame unexpected finale mishap with Daniella Karagach

Ezra and Daniella’s total score for the ‘DWTS’ Season 35 finale was 90.

The recently concluded ‘DWTS’ Season 35 finale crowned Ezra Frech the winner alongside his pro dance partner, Daniella Karagach. During the ABC show’s finale, five finalist pairs delivered three performances, including a Judges’ Choice dance, an Instant Dance, and a Freestyle. A few of them also scored a perfect total of 30. Before winning the dance competition series, Ezra faced an unexpected mishap related to his prosthetic leg.

While Ezra and Daniella danced to an emotional routine to Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’ during the ‘DWTS’ Season 35 finale, Ezra’s prosthetic leg came off mid-routine. However, Ezra kept on dancing, which Daniella later realized. She then picked up his prosthetic, and they continued with their routine, earning a perfect score of 30 from all three judges. Witnessing such a powerful dance performance, all the ‘DWTS’ judges appreciated the efforts.

“Wow, his prosthetic was not supposed to come off, but what an incredible recovery,” noted the show co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro. Derek Hough said, “Ezra, you’re a hero. This performance will have a ripple effect far beyond this show, far beyond this show. What you did tonight - forever, kids will look up to you and see what’s possible. The fact that the worst-case scenario might have happened and you wouldn’t even have known.” He told Ezra that he was “incredible.”

Fellow ‘DWTS’ judge Bruno Tonioli noted, “What we witnessed tonight goes beyond dancing. This is a powerful, beautiful life-affirming statement that will inspire the nation and the world, my darling.” Listening to that, Ezra and Daniella got emotional while on stage. Carrie Ann Inaba also mentioned, “Ezra, every time you dance, you’ve come out here, you’ve had purpose. You delivered your purpose. You have been the most amazing ambassador for people with disabilities. But also, now, you are an ambassador for dance.” Later, Ezra and Daniella were announced as the winners, which he noted the two put their heart, blood, sweat, and tears into.