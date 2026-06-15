‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 11 Recap: Kelli faces legal trouble as Porsha confronts painful past

Angela gets emotional over her emotional reunion with her brother, while Kelli faces various legal issues.

The latest ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ (RHOA) Season 17 Episode 11 saw Shamea visiting Cynthia at her residence. The two talked about Shamea’s current friendship fallout with Angela and Drew. Cynthia asked about how she came up with the guest list for her party and why certain individuals were not invited. However, she decided not to interfere in that since Shamea had a history, and because of that, she might not have invited some of the fellow cast members. “I don’t have an issue with Drew,” noted Shamea. She added that because of Drew’s previous heated exchange with Porsha, she wanted to “draw the line” with her. During their conversation, Shamea also opened up about her surrogate’s upcoming schedule and how stressed she was about it.

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 11 featuring Porsha and her "friend-friend" Mike (Image Source: @Bravo)

Viewers also witnessed Porsha meeting with her “friend-friend” Mike at her residence. She had a private chef to prepare Mike’s favorite meals. In a confession, she noted, “I know that I’m wife material. I carry that energy anytime I date. So…But I’m definitely trying to move differently this time.” They talked about their future and what it would potentially look like. She asked Mike about their difference of opinion on having kids. “I don’t know if I want to go through the process of IVF again and…he don’t have no kids. Of course, he wants a little P.P. A little Porsha,” confessed Porsha. Further in the episode, Angela went to see her brother, Lawrence, with her daughter, Arleigh. Angela told the cameras that she had not seen him since their mother passed away. “It’s just been crazy for Ahmauri, Arleigh, and Avan (her children). Arleigh’s like, ‘I miss grandma,’” shared Angela. She got emotional while reflecting on her bond with her mother.

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 11 featuring Angela and her brother (Image Source: @Bravo)

Later, Kelli and Phaedra had a one-on-one conversation where the former noted, “You know, Phaedra, I need miracles on top of miracles.” She was referring to the lawsuit against her over unpaid credit card bills. In a confession, she noted that she was going through financial difficulties, that she was going through a divorce, and her partner “was not helping you financially.” Soon, Phaedra’s partner, Quentin, also joined her. While the two shared their thoughts on further legal proceedings, Kelli also told them about the legal issue involving her daughter filming with her. Phaedra told her that since she had also been through a divorce, she would help her throughout the process. She told Kelli that going to law school had not always been about earning money for her.

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 11 featuring Kelli and Phaedra (Image Source: @Bravo)

Fans also witnessed Porsha meeting Dennis in the latest episode. He mentioned the recent event that Porsha attended, the CultureCon. The two got into a disagreement over Porsha’s romantic relationships. “I’m just dating and enjoying being single. You had your opportunity…do you not remember that?” said Porsha. Later, when he gave her the engagement ring back, she got overwhelmed. She recalled how he gave the ring to her twice and then broke the engagement. She told him to take the ring back. After she told him to leave, Porsha got emotional as Dennis bringing the ring back was “pretty triggering” for her.