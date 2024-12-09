'Married to Medicine' star Phaedra Parks reveals why ex-Apollo Nida is barred from entering her home

Phaedra Parks split from her husband Apollo Nida in 2014

Phaedra Parks is creating some boundaries with her ex-husband Apollo Nida! During the third episode of 'Married to Medicine' Season 11, Phaedra gave the fans a closer look at her relationship with her former partner Apollo.

In the most recent episode of the Bravo show, Apollo stopped by Phaedra's house to pick up their two sons, Ayden and Dylan, for the weekend. When Apollo reached Phaedra's house, he waited outside for the kids.

Phaedra has a no-entry rule for her ex Apollo. She doesn't allow him to go inside her house. In an interview, the producers asked Phaedra, if she would ever grant permission to Apollo to enter her home. "Apollo's not allowed in my house because ... I don't want that energy in my house. We're trying to successfully coparent, and he's crazy," she explained in a private confessional.

'Married to Medicine' star Phaedra Parks and her ex Apollo Nida with their sons (Bravo)

'Married to Medicine' star Phaedra Parks dishes on her on-again and off-again romance with ex-Apollo Nida

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 Episode 3 showed Phaedra Parks shedding light on her current relationship with her ex-husband Apollo Nida. For the unversed, Phaedra and Apollo went their separate ways in 2014 after five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

"Apollo and I have been on-and-off romantic since 1995. We've had our ups and downs, but I want what's best for my children. And at the end of the day, I'm raising young African American boys, and they need to have a relationship with their dad," she shared.

Phaedra Parks spills the beans on her on-again and off-again romance with ex Apollo Nida (Instagram/@phaedraparks)

'Married to Medicine' star Phaedra Parks continues to co-parent her sons with ex-Apollo Nida

Since their divorce, Phaedra Parks has been co-parenting her two sons alongside her ex-husband Apollo Nida. While appearing in a January 2024 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', she spoke about her co-parenting situation with Apollo. "Co-parenting is going great," she said during the episode.

At that point in time, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum revealed that her sons Ayden and Dylan are "most definitely" with her all the time but Apollo takes them for the weekends. "He likes to take them," she further remarked.

In the recent episode of the show, Phaedra informed her ex-Apollo that he will have to take care of the pair's sons for five days because she will be on a trip to Florida with the ladies. "We're thinking about going camping," he revealed during the episode.

'RHOA' alum Phaedra Parks opens up on co-parenting with ex Apollo Nida (Instagram/@phaedraparks)

Catch the new episodes of Bravo's show 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.