‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 10 reveals Cynthia’s mystery man amid Drew-K. Michelle fallout

Several cast members attended Drew’s event, after which, she and K. Michelle got into an argument

‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 10 featured Cynthia finally introducing her boyfriend, LePrince Amsterdam, to the group. In a confessional, she opened up about her long-distance relationship with him, saying, “By the grace of God, Prince and I have been dating almost two years now. What I love about our long-distance relationship is, when he’s gone, he’s gone. When he’s back, he’s back. So, it works for us.” Fellow cast members shared how happy they were for the two and later spoke about whether they were in love. LePrince Amsterdam then expressed his feelings for Cynthia, which surprised her. In a confessional, Cynthia noted, “I’m not surprised that he said he loves me, I’m just surprised that he said it in front of the ladies.”

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 10 featuring Cynthia Bailey's boyfriend LePrince Amsterdam (Image Source: Bravo)

Further in the episode, Shamea opened up about her fallout with Angela. “First thing she says was, she came for my marriage. She said, you’re in the NBA because you have easy access to all the players and you f**ked all of them.” However, fellow cast members noted that Angela told them that she came with “an open heart.” Later, Porsha met her friend Gizelle from 'RHOP.' In a confessional, she opened up about their friendship, saying, “First of all, I love me some Gizelle. We did a very popular show called Chat Room together. And it was during the time when everything needed to be done virtual. I just love her, like, she’s one of those friends who’ll just tell you like it is.” The two enjoyed a meal and some drinks together before Gizelle said, “Let’s talk about Shamea.” She shared that she was rooting for the two to be on good terms with each other and asked, “Where are y’all today?” Porsha responded, “We rest the case.” She added, “I don’t have any hard feelings. I’m not harboring anything against her.”

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 10 featuring Porsha Williams (Image Source: Bravo)

Later, Phaedra went to meet K. Michelle at her residence. In a confessional, the latter shared, “Maybe there is something I can build a friendship from. My upbringing is very Southern.” K. Michelle also spoke about the pecan pie Phaedra brought with her. “She brought a pecan pie, and what that says is that she is a nut. And I’m with it.” The two then went fishing, and K. Michelle noted that she didn’t feel like a “newlywed.” “You gotta make a vision board of what you see this relationship becoming,” replied Phaedra. K. Michelle also opened up about her various IVF procedures and how she would never go back to them again.

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 10 featuring Shamea (Image Source: Bravo)

Further, in the latest episode, some of the cast members met at Drew’s event, where she sang the national anthem. Later, Drew, Shamea, and K. Michelle went out to celebrate. She thanked K. Michelle for attending despite her sickness. “I don’t like to go to the places I don’t belong,” responded K. Michelle. Her response surprised Drew, but Shamea clarified that K. Michelle meant she felt she didn’t belong in the group. “So did you mean I said something that you didn’t like? What did I say?” asked Drew. K. Michelle's response led to the two having an argument. After saying she was going to use the restroom, K. Michelle left in Shamea’s car. This didn't sit well with Drew, who told Shamea that she should be a “good friend” and hold K. Michelle accountable. While discussing this, Shamea and Drew also got into a disagreement.