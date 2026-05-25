‘RHOA’ 17 Episode 8 Recap: K. Michelle exposes behind-the-scenes plotting as things escalate with Drew

After Porsha opened up about Sway, the cast members gathered for dinner, where several altercations took place

‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 8 featured Porsha having a conversation with her sister, Lauren, and her mother, Diane. She recalled her girls' trip to Dallas and what unfolded among the fellow cast members. “Dallas was a lot,” she said. In a private confessional, she shared her thoughts on her relationship with Mike, “When it comes to Mike, I think that he is a great guy. However, his deal breaker is wanting to have a baby. I just can’t say 100% yes.” Porsha also told her sister about Sway, a potential love interest. She talked about wanting to choose between Sway and Mike in her private confessional, but admitted she didn’t have to, at least for now.

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 8 featuring Porsha and her sister Lauren | (Image Source: Bravo)

Fellow cast member Shamea went to see Kelli. The two were later set to see her surrogate, Shadina. Shamea opened up about having one embryo left for the process. “And I have to be sure. So that if it does not take, I’ll know that it’s all in God’s plan,” confessed Shamea. She got emotional while speaking to Kelli, who assured her, “Don’t worry about the ‘what’ coz God has you.” Soon, Shamea’s surrogate arrived. Kelli noted that she was there for the “emotional support.” They discussed the failed attempts, the new contract for the upcoming options, and their process.

Stills from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 8 featuring Porsha and Sway | (Image Source: Bravo)

Later, Porsha visited Sway to have a one-on-one conversation. The two recalled how they exchanged numbers and how Porsha didn’t get in touch for a long time. “I think we shared the numbers, we did…I texted you…you vanished. I said okay…I’mma let you…let’s see how she figures life. She’d be back,” shared Sway. Witnessing their conversations, the producer asked Porsha whether it had really been 10 years since Sway had been “on the back of her mind.” She responded that it was yet to be determined whether it was 8, 9, or 10 years.

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 8 featuring Porsha and Kelli at dinner | (Image Source: Bravo)

Later in the episode, the cast members met for dinner, and K. Michelle revealed who she was referring to during their trip when she said someone was “planning and plotting” against her. Angela recalled asking whether she was referring to Shamea, but K. Michelle said it wasn’t her. “It was Phaedra, Porsha, and you, Drew, that were trying to gather information about me,” K. Michelle revealed. This led to Porsha getting into a disagreement with her. Later, when K. Michelle mentioned Blake’s name, it sparked another intense argument with Drew, and the two got into a fight. Fans witnessed another disagreement between K. Michelle and Porsha after the former recalled a conversation with Porsha’s ex, without naming names. The episode ended on a tense note as Kelli said, “Porsha has f***ed every Nigerian in Atlanta.” Sensing that the situation could escalate into a physical altercation, fellow cast members, producers, and security intervened. However, their verbal disagreement continued.