‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 9 Recap: Porsha and Kelli's feud escalates as Cynthia tries to keep the peace

Kelli apologized to Phaedra for her behavior at the Healing Waters event as the two reflected on the heated conversations from the previous night

‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 9 began with the intense argument between Porsha and Kelli at Phaedra’s Healing Waters event. Things took a turn after Kelli said, "Porsha has f***ed every Nigerian in Atlanta." “I will smack the b**ch in here. I’m not the motherf**ker you want. Everybody knows who that man is. Who you have s** with…,” shouted Kelli. Some of the housewives tried to stop her while the rest surrounded Porsha, trying to break up the fight. As the two argued, Angela confessed to the cameras, “Who is he? Coz I don’t know.” Later, Kelli shared that she was “done being played with.” “Coz when they go low, I go to the depths of hell,” she added. Porsha went outside and noted that Kelli had also been with a “pastor” and added that he was a “married man.” Witnessing the situation escalating, Phaedra told the cameras, “This went from meditative to mayhem.”

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 9 featuring Cynthia Bailey (Image Source: Bravo)

The next morning, Phaedra went to see Kelli at her residence. They reflected on how things unfolded at dinner, and Kelli apologized for her behavior. “I never want to come into your home and disrupt anything,” she said. “In regard to Porsha, I definitely take ownership of some of the things I had said about her.” However, she recalled how Porsha kept “pointing her fingers” at her at the event, which didn’t sit well with her. She felt that she and Porsha couldn’t get on the same page. But Phaedra wanted all of them to get along. Later in their conversation, Kelli revealed that she had gone through a divorce and couldn’t film with her daughters. She added that it was a really difficult situation for her. The ‘RHOA’ star also opened up about “having a man” named Jarvis, who could potentially become her partner.

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 9 featuring Porsha Williams (Image Source: Bravo)

Later in the episode, Pinky and Angela met Cynthia and discussed what happened at Phaedra’s sound bath gathering. “It was bad,” the two recalled. “K had issues with Porsha and Drew,” mentioned Angela. Cynthia noted that Porsha was trying to befriend K. Michelle. Hence, she couldn’t understand why things unfolded the way they did. Pinky broke down some of the conversations for Cynthia, and Angela later recalled her one-on-one dinner with K. Michelle from before, where she opened up about her and Porsha. “They shared an ex-boyfriend or something,” she revealed. This left Cynthia in shock.

A still from ‘RHOA’ Season 17 Episode 9 featuring Pinky Cole (Image Source: Bravo)

The latest episode also featured a meeting between Drew, K. Michelle, Porsha, and Cynthia. While at the restaurant, Cynthia and Drew moved to the bar counter, leaving Porsha and K. Michelle alone to talk and sort out their differences. They reflected on their intense arguments at Phaedra's event and how things escalated. “Just be careful what you’re being told,” mentioned Porsha. She noted that she had no “ill will” for K. Michelle. Soon, they called Drew and Cynthia back to the table and said that they had entered into a “friend contract.”