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Has 'Sweet Magnolias' been renewed for Season 6? JoAnna Garcia Swisher teases show's future: 'More life to..'

Season 5 of 'Sweet Magnolias' moves out of the North Carolina town of Serenity and explores New York City, but has the show been renewed?
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' (Cove Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' (Cove Image Source: Netflix)

Ever since 'Sweet Magnolias' premiered in 2020, the residents of Serenity have become fan favorites. Few things reflect a show's popularity better than multiple renewals, and Season 5 of 'Sweet Magnolias' arrives on Thursday, exclusively on Netflix. As the saga continues for the leading trio of Maddie, played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Helen, portrayed by Heather Headley, and Dana Sue, played by Brooke Elliott, fans of the show have but one question on their minds. Will there be a Season 6 of 'Sweet Magnolias' on Netflix? 

As of this writing, the future of the popular show remains shrouded in mystery. Netflix has yet to officially renew 'Sweet Magnolias' for Season 6. The streaming platform will likely consider Season 5's performance before deciding on renewal. On the other hand, Swisher noted in an interview with TV Insider that she's hopeful for another season. Swisher stated, "There’s still more life to live together." The actress also mentioned that getting to do five seasons has been "incredible" and also added, "I’m just kind of in this really interesting moment of utter gratitude for this experience and … there would be no greater joy than to do another season and really wrap it up in a beautiful way."

A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' (Image Source: Netflix)

Looking at past seasons' release schedules, it's clear that new seasons have premiered about 1.5 years apart. Based on this pattern, a potential Season 6 could arrive in early 2028. 'Sweet Magnolias' follows the lives of three women who have been best friends since childhood, growing up in the town of Serenity. They've been through quite a few ups and downs, and yet have never let go of their friendship. Consequently, a sixth season would be unthinkable without the three leading ladies, and Swisher, Headley, and Elliott would definitely lead the sixth season, whenever it arrives. 

A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' (Image Source: Netflix)
A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' (Image Source: Netflix)

It can be further speculated that the respective partners of the three leading ladies, Ronnie, played by Brandon Quinn, Cal, played by Justin Bruening, and Erik, played by Dion Johnstone, would reprise their roles on Season 6. At this point, the character whose fate seems most uncertain is undoubtedly Carson Rowland's Ty, Maddie's eldest son. He isn't present in Season 5, and the show hasn't mentioned his whereabouts. 'Sweet Magnolias' is exclusively available on Netflix

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