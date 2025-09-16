Ethiopian acrobats make ‘AGT’ judges ‘sick’ with fiery blindfolded act that was thrilling and terrifying

TT Boys' death-defying performance on 'AGT' was the perfect blend of thrill and entertainment

In its 20-season legacy, 'America's Got Talent' has witnessed its fair share of jaw-dropping performances. The latest season, too, has been no different, with acrobatic duo TT Boys grabbing headlines for their death-defying stunts. Appearing on Night 4 of the AGT quarterfinals, the acrobatic duo did not let fans down, performing an act that perfectly blended thrill and entertainment.

(L-R) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell 'AGT' 2025 (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

For their quarterfinal act, the TT Boys performed 'Icarian Games', an act where one partner lies on their back and tosses the other in the air with their feet, showcasing a perfect amalgamation of strength and agility. With music, fire, and a platform rising to the ceiling, the duo flipped, spun, and balanced, and despite wearing blindfolds, they gave a dazzling show. Among the judges, Mel B was left speechless. "I actually feel sick, and I feel exhausted," she said, clearly impressed by their performance, as per NBC.

Judge Sofía Vergara praised the acrobat duo, calling their performance "exciting, dramatic, and dangerous. "You stepped it up more than the auditions; that was a perfect act," she said. Behind the judges' table, the audience mimicked Howie Mandel pressing his remaining Golden Buzzer, and Simon Cowell added, "I mean, I'm just, I want to say what everyone else is saying behind me. An act like that just creates so much excitement within you. Seeing it so close, it was hard the first time. You are…I mean, seriously, brave, respectful, and brilliant." Mandel admitted he was "totally impressed" but refrained from hitting the Golden Buzzer. He, however, made it clear he wanted to see the TT Boys continue in the competition.

"That was amazing, that was wow, that was terrifying, that was a step up, that was… I don't know what to do! I can't [press the Golden Buzzer] yet! America, vote them through!" Mandel exclaimed. Thankfully, the nation did, and TT Boys advanced to the semifinals. For the unversed, the TT Boys are a highly skilled acrobatic duo from Ethiopia, consisting of Tomas Teka Alemu and Tamrat Yemance Ayalew. Both began performing acrobatics at the incredibly young age of three, dedicating their childhoods to mastering their craft, as per the America's Got Talent wiki.

Over the past 20 years, they honed their skills, strength, and precision, performing complex routines that combine gymnastics, circus stunts, and daring feats. Their lifelong dedication has made them one of the most impressive and seasoned acrobatic acts in the world. Coming back to 'AGT,' the latest episode saw seven acts being eliminated. The contestants sent home included The Boykinz, Chuck Adams, Cole Swensen & Judy, Crash Adams, The Funkateer Dancers, Gendai, and Mike Munz, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Out of the 11 performers who competed, four acts successfully made it to the next 'AGT' rounds. They include Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir, TT Boys, and Zak Mirz and Team Recycled, who received Mandel's Live Golden Buzzer. The semifinalists will join other acts across three weeks, including LightWire, Jourdan Blue, Sirca Marea, Leo High School Choir, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Unreal Crew, Jessica Sanchez, and Chris Turner, while Team Recycled will compete alongside Steve Ray Ladsen, Mama Duke, and Micah Palace in the finale. The 'AGT' semifinal is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23.