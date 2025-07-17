'AGT' judges leap to their feet as country sister group earns Golden Buzzer for showstopping performance

"Terry says that they're like the Supermes meets country. I agree with him," an 'AGT' fan said.

Atlanta-based musical group BoykinZ stunned both the 'AGT' judges and the studio audience with their spectacular performance. During an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 which was released on July 15, Black Country Sister Act BoykinZ, featuring four sisters: Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona, performed an original song titled Fell In Love With a Cowboy, leaving judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Mel B in complete awe. As soon as the performance began, Mel B stood up and started grooving to the group, soon joined by Vergara. Following their electrifying performance, the group received a standing ovation from the judges and thunderous applause from the audience.

As per NBC, when Mandel was asked to share his feedback on the group's performance, he enthused, "I love the blending of country music and rhythm and harmony, and I think that we’re watching a blast off of a brand new career, a brand new group." Soon after, Vergara echoed his sentiments, saying, "I mean, that was spectacular. The outfits, the songs, the energy. I mean, it looks like you have worked hard for this, and I think people in America are going to love you!"

Meanwhile, Cowell compared them and other acts who have graced the 'AGT' stage over the years. "You know, when I watch some of these shows back, the most annoying thing is when you hear people, over and over again, saying, 'you’re gonna be a star, you’re gonna be a star,' well let me tell you something: you’re gonna be stars. This is almost a perfect audition, seriously," Cowell said on the episode.

Finally, BoykinZ’s idol Mel B told them, "The way that your synergy is, your harmonies, beyond, honestly, you’ve blown this out of the water for me." Shortly afterward, the audience began chanting for a Golden Buzzer. Mel then urged Mandel, "Go on, I dare you, please." In his response, Mandel went on to say, "What is that? Let me ask you. Let me ask you something." At that point, NBC host Terry Crews rushed to the judges’ table and told the four sisters, "Boykin family, the audience asked for a golden buzzer, and I'm gonna give you one!" After that, Crews headed back to the stage and said, "Oh my god! You deserve it. The Boykin family. They are my Golden Buzzer brother. We got to go all the way, y'all."

Once the episode dropped, the fans couldn't stop gushing over BoykinZ's performance. One social media user wrote, "These ladies are the whole package! Wow! Beautiful voices, beautiful dancers, beautiful ladies!" Followed by a second user who penned, "I love how classy their outfits are, vocally strong and beautifully choreographed. Stay classy, ladies, you will go far!!! You looked stunning!!!" Another netizen commented, "Yee-haw! Great song! Great stage presence! Great performance! Amazing job to em and congrats on getting the golden buzzer!" A user remarked, "Terry says that they're like the Supremes meet country. I agree with him, with the addition of R&B dancing to it. They really deserve the Golden Buzzer."