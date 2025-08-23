Simon Cowell slams 'AGT' producers live on air for pulling a cruel trick on contestants: 'Very mean...'

"I feel bad," Mel B reacted to a heartbreaking development on 'AGT' Season 20

Simon Cowell is mincing no words to openly call out 'America's Got Talent' producers. Renowned for his straightforwardness, the TV personality is often seen making strong remarks on the 'AGT' contestants. However, this time, the 'AGT' producers were at the receiving end of Cowell's harsh words. The 'AGT' judge called out the makers for pulling a mean trick on the competitors, and that too on live television, making for a classic Cowell moment.

Simon Cowell attends 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet in Hollywood, California' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

'America's Got Talent' Season 20 reached its live shows in 2025, where seven acts were eliminated and three advanced to the semifinals. The episode opened with a live performance of Def Leppard's 'Pour Some Sugar On Me.' In a dramatic moment, dance group Loco Pop Familia and singing trio CitiLimitz were brought on stage expecting to stay, but after a suspenseful pause, host Terry Crews revealed that neither made the Top 5, as per CinemaBlend.

It was then Cowell openly criticized the producers for building suspense in a harsh way. He said, "That was very mean. That was mean, producers. Very mean. I feel bad for both of you. Boo." Off camera, fellow judges reacted as well, where Mel B said, "I feel bad," and Sofia Vergara asked, "What happened?" The audience joined in, booing loudly, marking one of the first times this season that the crowd agreed so strongly with Cowell. Cowell specifically pointed out that the producers, not host Crews, were responsible for the cruel format, saying, "Very mean, producers."

The contestants, dance group Loco Pop Familia and singing trio CitiLimitz, looked shell-shocked and on the verge of tears. Unlike edited segments, the live broadcast preserved Cowell’s reaction, the judges' comments, and the audience's boos, making the moment feel raw and unfiltered. Cowell's critique highlighted that the suspense tactic went beyond typical 'AGT' tension. However, the live format ensured that this reaction couldn't be softened or cut, showing the full impact of the producers’' decision on both contestants and viewers.

Notably, the first night of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Live Shows featured 11 acts competing for a spot in the semifinals. Three acts advanced through America's vote, while seven were eliminated, as per Parade. Sofia Vergara awarded her Golden Buzzer to Steve Ray Ladson, who went straight to the Tuesday, September 23 finale, skipping the semifinals. The eliminated acts include B Unique Crew, Charity Lockhart, CitiLimitz, Loco Pop Familia, Phobias, Shuler King, and Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. Whereas, Jourdan Blue, LightWire, and Sirca Marea advanced to semifinals.

On Tuesday, September 16, the 12 semifinalists from 'AGT' will compete, with a new Semifinal Golden Buzzer sending one act straight to the finale. The remaining acts face America's vote, and results will be revealed on Wednesday, September 17, with six more acts advancing and five going home, per NBC. Judges will also select one act for an Instant Save as a wildcard, creating 11 finalists in total. The finals take place on Tuesday, September 23, with acts performing one last time and no Golden Buzzers or saves. Voting opens at 6 pm ET, and the winner of Season 20 is announced Wednesday, September 24, claiming the $1 million grand prize.