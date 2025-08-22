Brazilian dance crew lights up ‘AGT’ stage with jaw-dropping visuals and Howie Mandel had the best reaction

Howie Mandel calls this ‘AGT’ performance one of the most spectacular visuals he’s ever seen and we agree

Brazilian light-up dance group LightWire stunned the 'AGT' judges with their spectacular light visuals act. During an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, which was released on August 19, LightWire, a dance group that was formed by two brothers in 2019, combined LED displays and light-up dance suits to create some jaw-droppingly beautiful visuals, and they managed to transport the esteemed judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B to a jungle filled with flowers, birds, and animals. Following their performance, the dance group received a standing ovation from all four judges.

According to Prime Timer, when Mandel was asked to offer his feedback on LightWire's performance, he quipped, "That was one of the most spectacular visuals I've ever seen." Soon after, Cowell also echoed the same sentiments by saying, "Can I say, 'Wow, wow, wow.' I know, oh gosh. You know what? You never, ever, ever know when you’re doing a new year whether you’re going to see something better than you’ve seen before. And I'm not just saying this; this was one of the most beautiful, stunning Acts I have seen across all of the 'Got Talents.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Before hitting the Golden Buzzer, Cowell further enthused, "And you were so emotional. I don't know why you were nervous because you were always going to get one of.. You know what's coming." Shortly afterward, Mel expressed her frustration over the fact that she didn't have any Golden Buzzers left because if she had, she wouldn't have thought twice before giving the coveted buzzer to the group. "I am even more annoyed that was Simon's Golden Buzzer because that was outstanding," Mel shared at that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LightWire (@light.wire)

After the dance group left the stage of the NBC talent competition, Mandel again gushed over LightWire's light projection spectacle and went on to say, "That was amazing." On the other hand, Vergara mentioned that she had never seen such a performance before and described the whole act as "special" and "mesmerizing." Along with this, Vergara also raved over the soundtrack they used in their performance and stated that it should be featured in a movie. Furthermore, Vergara added that everything they did was "spectacular" and "mind-blowing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LightWire (@light.wire)

Once the episode dropped, numerous 'AGT' fans took to the comments section and fawned over LightWire's performance, and many felt that it was worthy of going to Las Vegas. One social media user wrote, "I don’t even understand how they’re doing what they’re doing, but this is the best audition I’ve ever seen. They don’t need AGT. They need to be traveling the world doing this." Followed by a second user who penned, "This is the first time I have ever seen one of these performances and thought 'wow! I’d actually pay to go and see a full performance or show of this kind of performing arts!' Absolutely stunning!!!" Another netizen remarked, "That's a well-deserved golden buzzer. Even if they don't win it all, they should still perform in Vegas. I would definitely pay to see that as well as so many others. That was spectacular!"