'AGT' fans have locked in their picks — these 3 acts are the latest to secure their spot in Semifinals

From a kid rockstar to a jaw-dropping dance crew, meet the latest ‘America's Got Talent' Semifinalists.

The journey toward ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ $1 million prize is reaching a critical stage as the quarterfinal rounds play out live on NBC. With the competition now in the hands of viewers, each vote carries the power to make or break a contestant’s dream. Across four quarterfinal episodes, a total of 44 acts are battling for survival, but only three per night will move forward. During the second quarterfinal episode, three acts managed to separate themselves from the pack. Guitar prodigy Bay Melnick Virgolino, Chicago’s Leo High School Choir, and the boundary-pushing Indian dance crew Unreal secured the audience’s support. According to NBC, they have earned their places in the semifinals, set to air September 16 and 17.

Bay Melnick Virgolino

Bay Melnick Virgolino may only be 10 years old, but his guitar skills rival those of seasoned professionals. Hailing from New York City, Bay picked up the guitar at age five after being mesmerized by Guns N’ Roses icon, Slash. What started as curiosity quickly turned into passion, and that passion has now catapulted him onto one of television’s most competitive stages. His audition was a fiery cover of Lenny Kravitz’s ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way.’ Millions have since replayed the performance online, and the judges instantly recognized his star potential. “I think Lenny Kravitz would be so proud of you,” Mel B said at the time.

For the quarterfinals, Bay returned with a bold choice: Joan Jett’s ‘I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.’ Walking right up to the judges’ table, Bay ripped into his solo with swagger far beyond his years. The live audience erupted into cheers, so loud at times that the panel struggled to deliver feedback. Not every judge agreed on every detail. Mel B admitted that Bay’s singing was not as strong as his guitar playing. However, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel strongly disagreed with any critique that downplayed his abilities. “You’re so young, but you came out here with this real, real attitude, confidence, stage presence, great song. You absolutely nailed it.” Cowell said. The crowd clearly agreed, sending Bay forward to the semifinals.

Leo High School Choir

Few moments this season have been as heartfelt as the audition of the Leo High School Choir. The 22-member group from Chicago’s South Side is led by music director LaDonna Hill. “These young men are amazing. They’ve never had music experience,” Hill shared earlier this season, adding, “We take whoever desires to sing. I am extremely proud of them.” That hard work was on full display during their initial audition, when they sang The Score’s ‘Born For This.’

“It felt like that was your song, and you were singing it from the heart,” Mel B said then, while Sofia Vergara commended their sincerity and passion. For the quarterfinals, the choir raised the stakes with a soaring rendition of Imagine Dragons’ ‘Believer.’ Their harmonies and delivery electrified the room, earning a standing ovation and powerful words of encouragement. “You guys just lit up this whole entire place,” Mel B told them.

Unreal

Dance acts are common on 'AGT,' but Unreal has carved out its own lane with robotic illusions, gravity-defying moves, and visuals that feel almost cinematic. The group, based in India, spent five years refining its routines before auditioning for the show. Their first audition stunned the panel. Cowell admitted he was “slightly speechless,” Vergara said she had “never seen anything like it.” And Mandel was so impressed, he slammed the Golden Buzzer, sending the crew directly to the quarterfinals. In their live round, Unreal took their choreography to another level. This time, they transformed themselves into what looked like gears in a massive machine, moving in perfect synchronization.

The performance blurred the line between dance and special effects, leading Mandel to declare: “That is by far the best dance choreography I have ever seen in the history of ‘AGT.’ That was a million-dollar dance right there. You stepped it up.” The audience rewarded the risk-taking troupe by voting them through. The competition is far from over. Round three of the quarterfinals takes place on September 2, with results revealed on September 3. Like the previous two rounds, 11 acts will perform, but only three will advance. By the end of September 10, all 12 semifinalists will be locked in. As per NBC, so far, six acts are officially through: Jourdan Blue, LightWire, Sirca Marea, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Leo High School Choir, and Unreal.